French Open 2025: Elena Rybakina vs Jelena Ostapenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Roland Garros

Fixture: (12) Elena Rybakina vs (21) Jelena Ostapenko

Date: May 30, 2025

Tournament: French Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Claycourt Outdoor

Prize Money: € 56,352,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT, Max | Europe (Except France) - Eurosport

Elena Rybakina vs Jelena Ostapenko preview

In Picture: Elena Rybakina (Getty)

One of the third-round clashes at the 2025 French Open will feature twelfth seed Elena Rybakina taking on 21st seed Jelena Ostapenko.

Rybakina started the season with a couple of hard-court semifinals in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, losing against the likes of Belinda Bencic and Mirra Andreeva.

The clay season did not start well for Rybakina, as she faced third-round exits in the WTA 1000 events in Madrid and Rome. She lost 3-6, 4-6 against Elina Svitolina in Madrid, and lost 2-6, 4-6 against Bianca Andreescu in Rome. However, she got back to form before Roland Garros, winning the title at the Internationaux de Strasbourg with a 6-1, 6-7 (2), 6-1 win over Liudmila Samsonova in the final.

Rybakina began her French Open campaign with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 three-set battle against Julia Riera in the first round. The former Major champion was back at her best, securing a dominant 6-3, 6-3 win over Iva Jovic in the second round.

Meanwhile, Jelena Ostapenko's 2025 season has been up-and-down, as the Latvian player has reached two finals, but also had three first-round exits and five second-round exits. She reached the final at the Qatar Open, going down against Amanda Anisimova in the final.

Ostapenko started the clay season by winning the title at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, winning 6-4, 6-1 against Aryna Sabalenka in the final, while also winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 against Iga Swiatek on her way to the final. She also had a decent fourth-round run at the Italian Open, losing 5-7, 2-6 against Jessica Pegula.

At the French Open, the former champion began with a three-set battle, winning 5-7, 6-0, 6-2 against Polina Kudermetova in the first round. Once again in the second round, she came back from being a set down to win 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 against Caroline Dolehide.

Elena Rybakina vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-head

Rybakina has a 3-2 lead over Ostapenko in the head-to-head, including a 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-4 win in their last match at the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Elena Rybakina vs Jelena Ostapenko odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Elena Rybakina -210 -1.5 (+110) Over 21.5 (-120) Jelena Ostapenko +160 +1.5 (-160) Under 21.5 (-118)

(Odds will be updated once available)

Elena Rybakina vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction

Rybakina has a 73 percent win rate on clay, having won four titles from five finals on the surface. At Roland Garros, she has a 15-5 record so far, reaching the quarterfinals in 2021 and 2024. Notably, she lost to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Jasmine Paolini, respectively.

Ostapenko, on the other hand, has a 60 percent win rate on clay and has two titles on the surface. One of them was the 2017 French Open, where she won the final against Simona Halep. However, since that win, she has not gone past the third round at Roland Garros.

Rybakina is the slight favorite to win the upcoming match as she is the more consistent player and has won the last three matches against Ostapenko.

Pick- Rybakina to win in three sets

