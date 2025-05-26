French Open 2025: Mirra Andreeva vs Cristina Busca preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Mirra Andreeva vs Cristina Busca

Date: May 27, 2025

Tournament: French Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $61,050,000

Live Telecast: USA - TNT Sports, TruTV, HBO Max | UK - Eurosport | Canada - TSN, RDS

Mirra Andreeva vs Cristina Busca preview

Andreeva training for the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

Sixth seed Mirra Andreeva will take on Cristina Busca in the opening round of the 2025 French Open.

Andreeva has enjoyed a dream season this year, which kicked off with semifinal and fourth-round runs at the Brisbane International and the Australian Open. After a minor setback at the Qatar Open, the teenage sensation stunned the tennis world by winning back-to-back WTA 1000 titles in Dubai and Indian Wells. She was defeated in the third round of the Miami Open.

The Russian began her European clay swing with a second-round exit at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. However, she bounced back in style, reaching the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open and the Italian Open. It is interesting to note that her run was ended by Coco Gauff on both occasions.

Busca, meanwhile, hasn't been having a great season in singles so far. After failing to make an impact in Brisbane and Adelaide, she got her first win of the season at the Australian Open, but was ousted in the second round. Following this, she competed in many events and tried to make her way past the qualifiers. She clinched main draw entries at the Qatar Open and the ATX Open.

She kicked off her European clay swing with a second-round exit and suffered an opening-round exit at the Madrid Open after making it through the qualifiers. The Spaniard then suffered exits in the qualifiers of the WTA 1000 in Rome and the WTA 500 in Strasbourg.

Mirra Andreeva vs Cristina Busca head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two women, meaning their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Mirra Andreeva vs Cristina Busca odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Mirra Andreeva -1400 -1.5 (-350) Over 17.5 (-125) Cristina Busca +700 +1.5 (+220) Undder 17.5 (-110)

Mirra Andreeva vs Cristina Busca prediction

Cristina Busca - Source: Getty

Andreeva has been in top form this year, and even though she hasn't earned much experience in her career yet, the Russian has still showcased that she can do damage to the biggest of names on every surface. With a French Open semifinal run already under her belt, the 18-year-old will be looking to go one step further this year,

On the other hand, Busca has been struggling to get going. After her relatively positive start to the clay swing, the Spaniard has suffered some huge setbacks, which have hampered her chances of pulling off a huge upset severely. Andreeva should comfortably get the job done to kick off her French Open run in style.

Pick: Mirra Andreeva in straight sets.

