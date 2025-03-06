From best to worst: Ranking Indian Wells 2025 Day 1 outfits ft. Naomi Osaka, Caroline Garcia & others

The BNP Paribas Open 2025 is officially underway in Indian Wells. Day one of the event featured some of the top players battling it out on the newly polished hardcourts.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, Victoria Azarenka, and Peyton Stearns began their campaign in the women's singles competition. While Osaka and Stearns lost, Azarenka beat Clervie Ngounoue 6-4, 7-6(7) to book her place in the second round of the WTA 1000 event.

On the men's side, Alexander Bublik, Cameron Norrie and Kei Nishikori also played featured on Day one in Indian Wells. Norrie and Nishikori breezed through their matches but Bublik's struggles in 2025 continued as he lost 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 to Yosuke Watanuki.

The players in action not only impressed with their remarkable all-around game but also caught attention with their fashion choices. While some wished to experiment with bold colours and digital prints, others stuck to old-school classics with a hint of new-age aesthetic.

On that note, let's take a look at the best and worst-dressed players on Day 1 in Indian Wells:

1) Naomi Osaka goes neon in Indian Wells

Osaka plays a forehand (Image Source: Getty)

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka is known for her customised outfits for special events on tour. She made the headlines in the US Open last year by wearing a light green outfit with a huge bow attached to her back. While most fans felt the look was fresh and cute, others took a while to wrap their heads around that vibe.

The Japanese didn't disappoint on her return to the United States and chose a bright neon outfit in Indian Wells this year. She paired it with yellow shoes and white Nike wristbands that gave her a sleek sporty look on the court. The outfit was well received by fans and ranked as one of the best outfits on Day one.

However, Osaka struggled to make an impact with her tennis and succumbed to a 4-6, 4-6 loss to Camila Osoria in the first round.

2) Roman Safiullin disappoints with his pale outfit

Safiullin in action at the BNP Paribas Open - (Image Source: Getty)

Next up, Roman Safiullin was one of the worst-dressed players on Day one in Indian Wells. He opted for a white t-shirt with moss-green sleeves and shorts. He completed the look with navy blue Asics shoes which was a complete mismatch to his choice of clothing.

The Russian's outfit may have failed to impress but his racquet did the talking. He conquered the big-serving Reilly Opelka 7-5, 6-4 in the first round to set up a second-round clash with 15th seed Lorenzo Musetti.

3) Cameron Norrie oozes class in an all-white ensemble in Indian Wells

Norrie picked up a win in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open (Image Source: Getty)

Former World No. 8 Cameron Norrie made his seventh appearance in Indian Wells this year and started his campaign with a confident win over Luca Nardi in the first round.

The Brit was among the best-dressed players on Day one and donned a Babolat all-white ensemble with a hint of peach around his t-shirt collar. The look stood out on the blue and green-themed hardcourts and impressed the fashion police around the arena.

Apart from Babolat, the 2021 Indian Wells champion has high-profile brands such as K-Swiss, Rado and Lexus also as his sponsors. After cruising past Nardi in the first round, he will now face the 23rd seed Jiri Lehecka in the second.

4) Thiago Seyboth Wild misses with digitally dyed outfit in Indian Wells

Thiago Seyboth Wild plays a volley at the BNP Paribas Open (Image Source: Getty)

Fourth on the list is Brazil's Thiago Seybtoh Wild, who was one of the worst-dressed players on Day one. He opted for a white round-neck T-shirt and grey shorts, which included digitally dyed prints around his neckline. The dark green print didn't add to the look and was a big miss as per the fashion critics in Indian Wells.

However, the 24-year-old saved his blushes with a fine performance in the first round. Despite being a set down against Alexandre Muller, he outlasted the Frenchman 4-6, 7-5, 7-(6) in a thrilling three-set bout.

Seytboth Wild saved 11 out of 15 break points and got the job done in two hours and 55 minutes on the court. He will now face a resurgent Stefanos Tsitsipas in the next round.

5) Caroline Garcia rocks red outfit Indian Wells

Lastly, Caroline Garcia was one of the best-dressed players on the opening day of the BNP Paribas Open. Garcia opted for a sophisticated Yonex red dress with a hint of white around her mid-riff and collar. She paired it with matching wristbands and a thin necklace to complete the look.

The Frenchwoman looked radiant on the sunny courts inside the arena and was effortlessly one of the best-dressed players on Day one. Garcia also began on a solid note by defeating Bernarda Pera in the first round 6-3, 6-4. She won 71% of her first serve points and converted four out of seven break points to eliminate the American.

The 31-year-old will nexy challenge the defending champion Iga Swiatek in the second round.

