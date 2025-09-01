From harmless to downright toxic: Ranking US Open controversies from Week 1 ft. Taylor Townsend-Jelena Ostapenko racism row, millionaire CEO cameo, Daniil Medvedev blowup

We're halfway through the US Open 2025, and this year's edition has been memorable for a multitude of reasons. There have been plenty of exciting matches right from the start.

Some title contenders, such as Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and defending champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, have imposed themselves. Others, such as Madison Keys, failed to even win a match.

While tennis has been the focal point of the tournament, there has been a healthy dose of controversies as well. Some of them were minor, while other moments are being talked about even today. Here are the five most controversial moments that have happened at the US Open 2025 thus far:

#5. Stefanos Tsitsipas has a tense exchange at the net following his loss to Daniel Altmaier

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Daniel Altmaier turned the tables on Stefanos Tsitsipas to beat him in five sets in the second round of the US Open. The match didn't conclude on a civil note, with the Greek being in a foul mood on account of his opponent's actions during the match.

Tsitsipas wasn't pleased with Altmaier resorting to an underarm serve in the fourth round. Later in the set, he aimed a shot at the German's body when he approached the net. While Tsitsipas offered an apology, it didn't appear sincere in light of what he said when they met for the post-match handshake..

When they met at the net, Tsitsipas implied that him almost hitting Altmaier was in response to his underarm serve. Additionally, the Greek also received a coaching violation after his father voiced some instructions to him from across the court.

#4. CEO pulls a cartoonishly-evil move after snatching a souvenir from a young fan

An adult taking something away from a kid isn't limited to fiction after all. The scenario played out at this year's US Open after Piotr Szczerek, a CEO, snatched a cap handed out to a young kid by Kamil Majchrzak after his upset win over ninth seed Karen Khachanov. The clip of the same went viral.

Majchrzak initially didn't notice this as he was in a hurry to leave the court. However, once he caught wind of what had transpired, he managed to hunt down the disappointed young fan and handed him another gift to make up for this fiasco. Szczerek, on the other hand, wasn't pleased with all the negative attention as result of his own antics.

He initially doubled down on his actions and even threatened to pursue legal action against "online hate". This invited further backlash, and Szczerek has since issued an apology for his actions.

#3. Daniil Medvedev's temper tantrum brings the proceedings to a halt

Daniil Medvedev at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev found himself down and out during his first-round match against Benjamin Bonzi in this year's edition of the New York Major. After going down two sets to love, he found himself staring at an early exit.

Bonzi took the lead in the third set and stepped up to serve for the contest. He got to match point and all hell broke loose soon after that. He hit a first serve, which didn't clear the net. Instead of a second serve, the chair umpire awarded him another first serve as a cameraman moved around the court during his service motion.

This didn't sit right with Medvedev, who started arguing about the same with the umpire. The proceedings were stalled for a few minutes as he refused to budge from his stand. He also got the crowd involved, getting them on his side. When the play resumed, he broke Bonzi's serve and went on to take the set. He later forced a fifth set as well, though he eventually came up short.

Medvedev smashed his racket after his comeback bid fell short. He was fined $42,500 for his outburst. In the aftermath of this loss, he also parted ways with his long-time coach Gilles Cervara.

#2. Jelena Ostapenko's post-match rant against Taylor Townsend drums up allegations of racism

Jelena Ostapenko's US Open campaign came to an end at the hands of Taylor Townsend in the second round. However, things took a turn for the worse when the two met at the net for the post-match handshake. The Lativan had never shied from expressing her opinions, and took the opportunity to give her opponent a piece of her mind.

Ostapenko was miffed about Townsend not apologizing for an advantage she received due to a lucky net cord during the match. The two engaged in some back-and-forth for a while. The American later elaborated that the former French Open champion said some unkind things, taking a shot at her "class" and "education".

"I mean, it’s competition. People get upset when they lose. She told me I have no class, no education, and to see what happens when we get outside the US. I’m looking forward to it. I beat her in Canada outside the US. So let’s see what else she has to say," Townsend said.

The scene snowballed into a bigger controversy, with Ostapenko facing allegations of racism for her choice of words. She later took to social media to defend herself, stating that her remarks weren't intended to be construed as racist in any way.

"Wow how many messages I received that I am a racist. I was never racist I my life and I respect all nations of people in the world, for me it doesn't matter where you come from. There are some rules in tennis and unfortunately when the crowd is with you, you can't use it in disrespectful way to your opponent," Ostapenko said.

Ostapenko's US Open campaign came to an early end in doubles as well, where she was the defending champion. Teaming up with Barbora Krejcikova, they crashed out in the first round. Townsend is still active in doubles, and lost in the fourth round of singles to Krejcikova after blowing eight match points.

#1. Karolina Muchova suffers a stalking scare at the US Open

Karolina Muchova at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Karolina Muchova made a startling admission following her second-round win against Sorana Cirstea at the US Open. She was off to a slow start during their match after going down 4-1 in the first set. She appeared teary-eyed and also gestured towards someone in the crowd.

Muchova composed herself and went on to claim the set and later won the match in three sets. During her post-match conference, many wondered if she injured herself yet again given her long history of physical issues. While she was fine physically, this time her injury was mental.

Muchova attributed her slow start after being alarmed by the presence of her ex-boyfriend, who sat quite near her players box. This wasn't the first time he pulled a stunt like this either.

"It wasn't tennis-related, so I don't really like talking about it. But opposite my bench, my ex-boyfriend sat down. He sometimes shows up at events where he shouldn't be. That startled me a bit. I told him to leave, he didn't, but later he did go. It was hard to focus in that moment," Muchova said.

The Czech has moved past the incident, and has reached the fourth round. She will take on 27th seed Marta Kostyuk for a spot in the quarterfinals on Monday, September 1.

