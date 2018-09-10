2018 Grand Slam Tennis: 4 things we have learnt

Djokovic won his 14th Grand Slam on Sunday

The 2018 Grand Slam season comes to an end after Novak Djokovic won the US Open against Juan Martin Del Potro.

As always there were four Grand Slam tournaments that took centre stage throughout 2018.

It started off in January in the city of Melbourne for the Australian Open where Roger Federer defended his title against Marin Cilic.

Caroline Wozniacki finally broke her Grand Slam drought by winning the Australian Open.

The French Open followed in May/June where Rafael Nadal proved that he was still the king of clay winning a record 11th French Open at Roland Garros.

It was another memorable in the women's side of the draw as Simona Halep finally got her no Grand Slam monkey off her back.

The ATP and WTA tours headed to Wimbledon in July which saw Djokovic secure his first major win in two years and Angelique Kerber added a third Grand Slam to her tally and now just needs to win the French Open title to complete a career Grand Slam.

And last weekend hosted a first-ever major win for Naomi Osaka over Serena Williams in a very dramatic match followed by Djokovic back at his very best wrapping up the 2018 major season with two Grand Slam victories.

But what have we learnt from this year's four majors?

Let's find out...

#4 The Women's tour is wide open

Osaka outplayed Williams in the final

Over the last few years when you compare the WTA Tour with the ATP World Tour, the women's league is very unpredictable.

The ATP circuit is known for the over the decade dominance of Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray winning titles like no tomorrow.

But 2018 saw four different female players win a major tournament.

Three of the four winners this year achieved their first ever Grand Slam win making the season very exciting.

Of course, Serena Williams has recently walked into motherhood so was not always seen on the courts but without her it leaves the sport wide open.

How do you put a bet on the overall winner?

So many contenders for each Grand Slam now and 2019 could be promising.

However, with Williams reaching the US Open final last weekend - this for sure indicates that the 23 time Grand Slam champion is very much back in business.

