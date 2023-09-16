Guadalajara Open 2023: Alycia Parks vs Lauren Davis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Alycia Parks vs Lauren Davis.

Date: September 17, 2023.

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 64).

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $2,788,468.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Alycia Parks vs Lauren Davis preview

Alycia Parks pictured at the 2023 US Open

Alycia Parks will square off against Lauren Davis in the first round of the 2023 Guadalajara Open on Sunday (September 17).

The American has had a promising season so far, amassing 17 wins from 39 matches and a title-winning run at the Lyon Open. She also reached the quarterfinals at the Morocco Open in Rabat.

The 22-year-old will enter Guadalajara on the back of early exits at the US Open and the San Diego Open. Anastasia Potapova of Russia recently defeated her in the first round of the San Diego Open, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Parks will be looking to get back on track in Guadalajara and end her three-match losing streak.

Lauren Davis pictured at the Citi Open

Meanwhile, Lauren Davis has had a hot and cold season, garnering 25 wins from 44 matches and a title-winning run at Hobart International. She also reached the semifinals at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

The 29-year-old will enter the Guadalajara Open on the back of a second-round exit at the US Open. She began her campaign with a solid win over Danka Kovinic but was unable to fend off Kaja Juvan in the round of 64. The Slovenian outlasted Davis in a close three-set contest 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-3.

Alycia Parks vs Lauren Davis head-to-head

Parks leads the head-to-head against Davis 1-0. She defeated her compatriot most recently at the 2023 Canada Open in a three-set contest.

Alycia Parks vs Lauren Davis odds

Alycia Parks vs Lauren Davis prediction

Lauren Davis pictured at the 2023 US Open

Alycia Parks is set to take on Lauren Davis on the hard courts of Mexico in a thrilling first-round clash at the 2023 Guadalajara Open.

Parks has shown flashes of brilliance in recent performances, including a title win at the Lyon Open. With her aggressive gameplay and strong baseline presence, she has the potential to dominate matches. The American is determined to bounce back in Guadalajara despite early exits at the US Open and the San Diego Open,

On the other side of the net stands Lauren Davis, a 29-year-old with a mix of experience and firepower. Davis, known for her defensive skills and counter-punching style, has notched up 25 wins this season, including a title-winning run in Hobart. While she was eliminated in the second round of the US Open, her competitive spirit was on full display in a close match against Kaja Juvan.

In what promises to be a captivating match in Guadalajara, the outcome could hinge on Parks's aggressive approach against Davis's defensive prowess.

If Parks can maintain her focus and control her unforced errors, she may secure a victory. Conversely, if Davis can use her defensive skills to frustrate her opponent and disrupt her rhythm, she could come out on top.

Tennis fans can expect a fierce battle between these two talented players in an all-American clash. While both are excellent at their jobs, Parks should be able to advance to the next round based on their recent performances.

Pick: Alycia Parks to win in straight sets.