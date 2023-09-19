Guadalajara Open 2023: Madison Keys vs Emma Navarro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Madison Keys vs Emma Navarro

Date: September 19, 2023

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Madison Keys vs Emma Navarro preview

Keys at the 2023 US Open.

After a first-round bye, Madison Keys will play against fellow American Emma Navarro in the second round of the 2023 Guadalajara Open on Tuesday.

Keys has been among one of the most consistent performers on the women's tour this season. She recently made it to the semifinals of the US Open and was on the cusp of reaching the title round as well. However, a spirited comeback from Aryna Sabalenka ended her hopes of doing so.

Keys also reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, where she lost to Sabalenka as well. She won the United Cup at the start of the season with her compatriots and claimed her seventh career title at the Eastbourne International.

A good run in Guadalajara would boost Keys' chances of qualifying for the WTA Finals. She's currently ninth in the race and a title here would bump her up by a spot to eighth.

Navarro was up against qualifer Maria Mateas in the first round. The opening set was done and dusted within 23 minutes as the former raced through it without dropping a single game.

Mateas put up a brief fight in the second set as she jumped to a 3-1 lead. However, Navarro turned the tables on her as she bagged five of the next six games to win the match 6-0, 6-4.

Madison Keys vs Emma Navarro head-to-head

Keys leads Navarro 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2023 Charleston Open in straight sets.

Madison Keys vs Emma Navarro odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Madison Keys -275 +1.5 (-700) Over 20.5 (-130) Emma Navarro +210 -1.5 (+400) Under 20.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Madison Keys vs Emma Navarro prediction

Emma Navarro at the 2023 San Diego Open.

Navarro continued her good run of form to score a convincing win over Mateas to start her challenge in Guadalajara on a strong note. She reached the semifinals in San Diego last week and even tallied the first top 10 win of her career by defeating Maria Sakkari.

Navarro will need to maintain her level to make it a competitive match against an in-form Keys. The latter will be competing for the first time since her heartbreaking loss at the US Open.

Keys is the one with more firepower behind her groundstrokes and the better serve as well. Navarro hits the ball quite well off either flank and is a fast mover too. Having already played a match, she now has a feel for the conditions here, unlike the 28-year old.

Navarro has the potential to make this a close encounter given how she has been playing recently. However, Keys should be able to rise to the occasion and quell any challenge presented by her younger opponent.

Pick: Madison Keys to win in three sets.