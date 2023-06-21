Halle 2023: Alexander Zverev vs Nicolas Jarry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Terra Wortmann Open

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Alexander Zverev vs Nicolas Jarry

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Tournament: Halle Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Halle, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €2,345,130

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Alexander Zverev vs Nicolas Jarry preview

Zverev is into the quarterfinals.

Ninth seed Alexander Zverev takes on Nicolas Jarry for a place in the semifinals at Halle.

The 22nd-ranked Zverev produced an emphatic performance to see off dangerous Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the Round of 16. A break of the left-hander's serve in the first game of the match set the tone as Zverev took the opener for the loss of just two games.

Shapovalov improved after the break, offering sterner competition, but his inability to eke out a break point proved to be his undoing. Zverev completed a 75-minute win, dropping four games in the second set, as he was clutch on both the serve and return.

The lanky German won an impressive 82% of first-serve points as he returned to the Halle last eight for the first time in four years. He's now up to 23-15 in 2023 and 14-6 at the ATP 500 grasscourt event.

Meanwhile, World No. 28 Jarry thwarted a blockbuster Zverev-Stefanos Tsitsipas quarterfinal by upsetting the second seed in two tight sets. The reigning Santiago and Geneva titlist edged out a tight opening set in a tiebreak. He then took the second 7-5 for his sixth ATP top-10 win, sealing victory in eight minutes shy of two hours.

Jarry outhit Tsitsipas in terms of winners, blasting 34 to the Greek's 22. He improved to 22-8 on the season, reaching the Halle quarterfinals on his tournament debut.

Alexander Zverev vs Nicolas Jarry head-to-head

The two players have split their four previous meetings - all on clay. Jarry won their last clash in the Geneva semifinals earlier this year in straight sets. Both players have won five sets against the other.

Alexander Zverev vs Nicolas Jarry odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Alexander Zverev Nicolas Jarry

The odds will be updated when they release.

Alexander Zverev vs Nicolas Jarry prediction

Jarry improves to 2-0 in Halle.

Both Zverev and Jarry like to dominate opponents from the baseline and have pretty similar game styles. Both serve big, hit powerfully off both flanks, and move well for their height.

The two players have taken contrasting routes to the last eight, though. Zverev has won both of his matches without dropping a set, while Jarry has played three tiebreaks in five sets.

In terms of grasscourt pedigree, Zverev takes the edge, having gone 30-16 on the surface to Jarry's 6-6. So the German should win again, albeit in a close encounter.

Pick: Zverev in three sets

