Steffi Graf once made the journey to Melbourne with her young son Jaden to support her husband, fellow tennis legend Andre Agassi, during his campaign at the Australian Open. Despite the lengthy flight, Graf disclosed that their baby boy was very well-behaved during the trip.

After retiring from tennis in 1999, Graf welcomed her firstborn child with Agassi in 2001, shortly after tying the knot at their Las Vegas home. Since the American was still competing on tour, the couple had to navigate traveling with their son Jaden to tournaments around the world.

Steffi Graf and Jaden accompanied Andre Agassi to the 2002 Australian Open, where the American was forced to withdraw from the Major just days before his opening match due to a wrist injury. In an interview with Sport1, Graf disclosed that she found it easy to travel with Jaden because he was an "angel" on flights, despite being just four months old.

"At the age in which Jaden is now, you can still easily travel with him. He was an absolute angel on all the flights. People even came up to us and said, We didn't even notice that a baby was on board," Steffi Graf said.

"Naturally, we're glad, because on long flights you have reservations that you'll disturb other people. Flying to and from Australia, he cried for maybe 30 seconds, but only because he was hungry," she added.

Following their painless trip with their son Jaden, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf chose to also bring their daughter Jaz along during the 2004 Australian Open. However, traveling with two children proved to be far more challenging for the couple.

"I don't see Steffi Graf for hours... We have to tough out the next year and a half" - Andre Agassi on bringing two kids to Australian Open

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf with their kids Jaden and Jaz - Source: Getty

During his pre-tournament press conference at the Melbourne Slam in 2004, Andre Agassi highlighted the difficulty of bringing both their children to Australia, lamenting that he was unable to spend any quality time with Steffi Graf.

"It's probably about ten-fold, to be quite honest. The toughest part I find, quite honestly, with one child, sort of you and your wife, you know, you play with the child, you feed the child. You're doing it together. You feel it's the life you've always had, but now all of a sudden you have two, and I don't see her for hours at a time," Agassi said. "We have to tough out the next year and a half."

The American also acknowledged that Graf had to make a lot of "adjustments" to make it possible for them to travel with both their children. In contrast, Agassi admitted that he hadn't "compromised anything yet" but opened up about tailoring his schedule to best suit his family.

While enjoying the support of his wife Steffi Graf and their kids, Andre Agassi reached the semifinals of the 2004 Australian Open. Marat Safin claimed a hard-fought 7-6(6), 7-6(6), 5-7, 1-6, 6-3 win over the former World No. 1 to reach the final, where was defeated by Roger Federer.

