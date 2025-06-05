Heilbronn Challenger 2025: Emilio Nava vs Diego Dedura-Palomero preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick | Neckarcup 2.0

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (5) Emilio Nava vs Diego Dedura-Palomero

Date: June 6, 2025

Tournament: Heilbronn Challenger 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Tennisclub Blau-Gelb, Heilbronn - Bad Rappenau, Germany

Category: ATP Challenger

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €145,250

Live Telecast: USA - Challenger TV

Emilio Nava vs Diego Dedura-Palomero preview

Emilio Nava celebrates after picking up 2nd Major-level win in Paris | Image Source: Getty

Fifth-seeded Emilio Nava will face fast-rising Diego Dedura-Palomero for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Heilbronn Challenger on Thursday, June 5.

Ad

Trending

Nava has given a good account of himself on the ATP Challenger circuit in 2025, winning 33 of his 45 matches at the level and securing three titles in Sarasota, Concepcion, and Asuncion. While the World No. 137 has slowed down a bit in the last few weeks, that didn't deter him from routing Russia's Marat Sharipov 6-3, 6-3 in his opener at the Neckarcup 2.0 in just over an hour on Tuesday, June 3.

The American also recorded his first-ever win at the French Open two weeks ago, beating World No. 89 Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets before eventually going out to 10th-seeded Holger Rune in the second round. The 23-year-old's next opponent will be 17-year-old Dedura-Palomero. The German made a name for himself at the Barcelona Open two months ago with a rather animated celebration after he notched his maiden tour-level victory against World No. 10 Denis Shapovalov (via retirement).

Ad

The 386th-ranked teen phenom reached the second round at the 100-level event in Heilbronn earlier on Tuesday, downing fellow countryman Henri Squire 7-5, 7-5 in one hour and 35 minutes.

Emilio Nava vs Diego Dedura-Palomero head-to-head

Nava and Dedura-Palomero have never met on the main tour or the ATP Challenger circuit, so their head-to-head record is 0-0.

Emilio Nava vs Diego Dedura-Palomero odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Diego Dedura-Palomero +350 -1.5 (+625)

Over 20.5 (+100) Emilio Nava -625 +1.5 (-2000) Under 20.5 (-140)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Emilio Nava vs Diego Dedura-Palomero prediction

Nava has been playing his career's best tennis in 2025, hitting his groundstrokes with great conviction. That said, the biggest differentiator in his game has been his ability to keep his composure when the going gets tough. Moreover, he has also kept up his footspeed, which has served him well on a slow surface like clay.

Ad

Dedura-Palomero, meanwhile, is just as aggressive from the baseline, with his two-handed backhand being the biggest weapon in his arsenal. For what it's worth, though, the German has a long way to go in terms of his on-court maturity. The fifth-seeded American should comfortably take this match and will be eager to win his fourth Challenger-level title later this week at the 2025 edition of the Neckarcup 2.0.

Pick: Nava to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More