  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • BMW Open 2023
  • WATCH: Shocking scenes as Denis Shapovalov-conqueror Diego Dedura-Palomero recreates Jesus' crucifixion in wild celebration in Munich

WATCH: Shocking scenes as Denis Shapovalov-conqueror Diego Dedura-Palomero recreates Jesus' crucifixion in wild celebration in Munich

By Rudra Biswas
Modified Apr 15, 2025 19:20 GMT
17-year-old German teen pulls out bizarre Jesus Christ crucifixion celebration after beating Shapovalov in Munich | Image Source: Getty
17-year-old German teen pulls out bizarre Jesus Christ crucifixion celebration after beating Shapovalov in Munich | Image Source: Getty

Germany's Diego Dedura-Palomero achieved a huge milestone with his upset of Denis Shapovalov in the first round of the 2025 BMW Open on Tuesday (April 15), becoming the first player born in 2008 to secure a pro-tour win. The 17-year-old celebrated his breakthrough in a rather unique fashion, though, drawing the Christian cross on the clay before proceeding to lay down in it.

Ad

Before this week in Munich, Dedura-Palomero hadn't even contested a match on the ATP Tour as he plied his trade mostly on the Challenger and ITF Futures circuit. The teenager entered the qualifying event at the BMW Open last week but failed to make it to the main draw, losing to Alexander Bublik in the final qualifying round.

However, Diego Dedura-Palomero received a Lucky-Loser (LL) spot into the main draw action in Munich and made the most of it, putting up an inspired display against World No. 29 Denis Shapovalov. Buoyed by home support, the German took the first set against Shapovalov in a tiebreaker that lasted nearly an hour.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Unfortunately, the 26-year-old was forced to retire against his younger opponent at 0-3 down in the second set, ultimately giving safe passage to the World No. 549 into the second round of the ATP 250 tournament. The occasion clearly meant a lot to the 17-year-old as he expressed his emotions by seemingly re-enacting Jesus Christ's crucifixion at the hands of the Romans.

Ad

Dedura-Palomero will next face Belgium's Zizou Bergs for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 BMW Open. Shapovalov, meanwhile, is now on a three-match losing streak in tour-level matches.

Denis Shapovalov looking for good results in claycourt season after strong start to 2025

Denis Shapovalov hits a backhand in Munich | Image Source: Getty
Denis Shapovalov hits a backhand in Munich | Image Source: Getty

Denis Shapovalov endured a serious knee injury at Wimbledon two years ago that put him on the sidelines for the remainder of the season. While the Canadian subsequently struggled with his ranking in 2024, having exited the men's top 100 due to his absence from the ATP Tour, he scripted an epic comeback earlier this year to climb back in the men's pecking order.

The Canadian won his third career title at the Dallas Open in February in scintillating fashion, downing top-10 opposition like Taylor Fritz and Casper Ruud en route. The 25-year-old then followed up on his ATP 500 title with a semifinal run in Acapulco, where he exited to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. He has dropped four of his last six matches, though, and will be eager to put his latest physical setback behind him as the European clay swing progresses.

About the author
Rudra Biswas

Rudra Biswas

Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications