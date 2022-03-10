How Daniil Medvedev's childhood dream turned sour in one day: The World No. 1 without a home

Daniil Medvedev made history on 28 February, becoming World No. 1 for the first time in his career. The Russian displaced Novak Djokovic from the top spot after a period of 86 weeks to become the 27th player in ATP history to clinch the top spot.

More importantly, he became the first player not named Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Djokovic or Andy Murray to be ranked No. 1 since Andy Roddick in 2004. Medvedev also became the third Russian to sit atop the ATP rankings after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin.

But his happiness was shortlived, in theory at least. The very next day, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced that Russian (and Belarusian) players will no longer be allowed to compete under their country's flag.

Irked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a damning act of war, the ITF gave players from the country a simple choice: Play under a neutral flag or forego participation at every event on the tennis calendar sanctioned by the federation, including the Grand Slams.

Reports even emerged that Russian and Belarusian players were asked to remove the national flags they had proudly displayed on their social media accounts.

So it came to pass that the third Russian man to reach the pinnacle of tennis sits with a blank space next to his name. For someone who has admitted that it was a childhood dream to reach No. 1, it is quite a blow to the psyche.

For someone who already had one childhood dream crushed only a month ago at the Rod Laver Arena, it will take incredible mental fortitude to come out of this ordeal emotionally unscathed. During his interview after the final in Melbourne, Medvedev spoke about how he'd prefer to play for his fans back home rather than at the French Open or Wimbledon if the crowd continued to target him.

To his credit, the reigning US Open champion has handled himself admirably. As has everyone involved. Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachanov, Victoria Azarenka and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - to name a few - all did the right thing. They stood with the oppressed, risking their own safety and the safety of their loved ones by calling for peace and an end to the conflict.

Daniil Medvedev referred to his very own words at the end of the Australian Open in his message of condemnation, stating that no kid should "stop dreaming" because of the war.

"I want to ask for peace in the world, for peace between countries. Kids are born with inner trust in the world, they believe so much in everything: in people, in love, in safety and justice, in their chances in life," Daniil Medvedev said. "Let's be together and show them that it's true, cause every kid shouldn't stop dreaming."

Are national flags next to players' name necessary in this day and age?

Among other things, Daniil Medvedev will miss out on playing the Davis Cup

In light of this whole situation, social media has been rife with one important question: Why do tennis players have flags next to their names in the first place?

Nadal News @nadalnews Personally, I've never understood why players had flags/country designations next to their names in tennis. It's never mattered to me where someone came from. Personally, I've never understood why players had flags/country designations next to their names in tennis. It's never mattered to me where someone came from.

It is a very valid question, of course. Unlike in team sports, tennis players do not represent any country but simply play for themselves. The only time they get together is for competitions like the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup. By sheer happenstance, Russia are the defending champions at both events.

Other than that, the Olympics are held every four years. Except for a one-month period, give or take, over the entire season, the players stand for nothing but themselves.

When Roger Federer wins, it is only Federer who wins and not Switzerland. The same goes for Rafael Nadal and Spain, as well as Novak Djokovic and Serbia. But that is true only on paper. In practice, flags have always been around.

The whole of Serbia stood behind Djokovic as he went through his visa fiasco in Australia. When he returned to Dubai earlier last month, Serbian flags hung from every corner of the stadium. When Nadal won his 21st Slam in Melbourne, Mallorcans wanted to rename an entire airport after him.

No one can seriously deny that all of Switzerland is waiting for Federer to step foot on a tennis court once again. Australia lost its mind when Ashleigh Barty beat Danielle Collins to win the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup. The whole of America goes wild every time Serena Williams lifts a Grand Slam. National identities do exist and we care for our own countrymen and women no matter what we let on.

Whether we like it or not, even in this day and age where national boundaries are becoming less and less meaningful, national identites will always be an intergral part of tennis. It is the most immediate reason to start supporting a player. It is the only way for more than 90% of casual fans following the sport to connect with a player.

Daniil Medvedev deserves - nay, needs - to have the Russian flag next to his name at the moment

Daniil Medvedev saw at the Australian Open how fans elsewhere in the world treat him

In his most recent interview, Daniil Medvedev echoed a similar sentiment. While he had no qualms about following the rules, the Russian revealed that he hoped this situation would pass and he could see the national flag next to his name once again.

When Daniil Medvedev begins his campaign at the Indian Wells Masters later this week, his first tournament as World No. 1, there will only be a void where the red, blue and white of his homeland should be proudly fluttering.

Of course, he is always going to be a Russian at heart. But sometimes that is not enough. Sometimes, you have to wear your heart on your sleeve to show. Especially after you have seen firsthand how the spectators at other venues treat you when you play against their favorites.

