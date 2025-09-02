How Taylor Fritz's influencer girlfriend Morgan Riddle helps him stay grounded by 'mothering' him

Taylor Fritz is regarded as one of the top players in men's tennis and is currently competing at the US Open, where he will be taking on Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, September 2. The 27-year-old finds his girlfriend Morgan Riddle's loyal presence at most of his matches.

Fritz has enjoyed a remarkable rise in recent years, establishing himself firmly towards the top of the ATP rankings. During his promising Wimbledon run, addressed how his girlfriend, who is an influencer by profession, influences growth and stability in his life as well.

Riddle, who is a Minnesota native, met Fritz five years back and they have been together since. Her work revolves around fashion in tennis, specifically, through which she has been featured in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and the New York Times, and also boasts a fan following of over 475,000 on Instagram.

In an interview after his win over Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, Fritz claimed that the relationship they share also had a positive impact on him. He spoke specifically about how his ranking has only improved since the start of their relationship. The American is currently ranked fourth in the PIF ATP rankings.

“There's been a pretty constant results-and-ranking rise since we've been together. I think I would have to say she's been a big help to me just kind of keeping me focused, having someone who cares and just pushes you to just do better and do the right things, be healthier. Almost like kind of just mother me in a way," Taylor Fritz said. (via ESPN)

The couple met through an online celebrity dating app named Raya in June 2020.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on "capitalizing" off the American's career

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, appeared on the Tell Me More Podcast by Olivia Molly Rogers in May this year and "spoke about their partnership. She also claimed that the 27-year-old is completely alright with this arrangement.

"People say that I am capitalizing off of his career. And I'm like, 'Yep, you know what? I am.' And he's okay with that. And I'm okay with that because, you know, it's a partnership," she said.

Riddle also added how Fritz has been supportive of her in the career path she chose and boasted about their "dual income household" setup.

"In terms of like my career and everything that I'm doing, he's [Taylor Fritz] always been so supportive of it. He's always said like, 'I want to be a dual-income household.' So I'm like, 'All right, baby, let's be a dual income household. Here we go,'" stated Riddle.

Even though her statement spurred a lot of controversy online, Fritz and Riddle continue to awe their fans with stylish appearances. The content creator recently appeared on the cover page of The Spotlight on the Hamptons Magazine.

