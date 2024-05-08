World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was once left incensed by the slippery courts of the Italian Open.

He told the media:

"You know, we played on a very, very heavy court because it was raining for an hour and it was very muddy behind the baseline. In three games I literally, you know, could have twisted my ankle two or three times. That's what I said."

"And I asked him, you know, Is it necessary that something like this happens that somebody gets injured until he realizes what's going on? You know, it's, in the end of the day, I guess, his decision whether or not the court is playable."

