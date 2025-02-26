Serena Williams once shared her thoughts on close friend Caroline Wozniacki's engagement to golf star Rory McIlroy getting called off. Wozniacki also disclosed that the American refused to let her deal with the end of the relationship alone.

Wozniacki and McIlroy began dating in 2011, and they got engaged on New Year's Eve in 2013. However, just days after they sent out their wedding invitations in May 2014, McIlroy broke off the engagement over a phone call. The Northern Irishman later publicly stated that the "problem" was entirely his, admitting he realized that he "wasn't ready for all that marriage entailed."

Once the news broke, Serena Williams immediately reached out to Caroline Wozniacki to offer her support. In a 2015 interview with Vogue, the American admitted to being "devastated" over Wozniacki and Rory McIlroy's broken engagement since she had already planned the bachelorette party.

"I was devastated. I had planned the bachelorette party!" Serena Williams said.

Meanwhile, the Dane recalled how her phone was inundated with calls following the breakup but disclosed that she didn't feel like speaking to anyone at the time. Although most people got the hint, Williams shared that she was determined to speak to her friend.

"My phone was going crazy. But I didn’t want to talk to anyone. Most people got the message and stopped trying. But Serena Williams isn’t most people," Wozniacki said.

"I kept calling," Williams admitted.

"Serena Williams was really there for me when I needed her most, that’s why our friendship is so strong now" - Caroline Wozniacki

Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki - Source: Getty

During the same interview, Caroline Wozniacki disclosed that Serena Williams even threatened to fly to Monaco and break down her door if she didn't answer the phone. The Dane admitted that she was glad to have taken the call because Williams helped her deal with her shock over the breakup without displaying any pity.

Wozniacki also attributed their incredibly strong bond to the American's unconditional support after her breakup with Rory McIlroy.

"First she texted, 'If you don’t pick up, I am going to fly to Monaco.’ And then, 'If you don’t answer the door, I am going to knock it down.' So I thought, OK, I better answer the phone. And I am so glad I did. She wasn’t pitying me, like a lot of people were. I mean, it’s not like anyone died," Wozniacki said.

"I was in shock, but she was really helpful because she had been through it before. She didn’t sugarcoat it, and she didn’t look down on me. She was really there for me when I needed her the most, and that’s why I think our friendship is so strong now," she added.

Meanwhile, Williams credited the Dane for her strength during the difficult time and reassured her that there would be other relationships in her future.

"I was impressed with how strong she was. And you know, there will be other engagement parties. Many," she said.

Serena Williams later served as a bridesmaid when Caroline Wozniacki tied the knot with NBA star David Lee in a lavish ceremony at the Castiglion del Bosco resort in Tuscany, Italy in 2019.

