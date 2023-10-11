"I had a great game, but a c***py attitude" - When Pete Sampras recalled John McEnroe conversation that changed his approach on grass courts

Former World No. 1 Pete Sampras, widely known for his prowess on grass courts, once held a strong aversion to the surface, much to the surprise of tennis fans. It wasn't until his conversation with John McEnroe in 1992 that his perspective underwent a remarkable change.

Sampras was a force to be reckoned with on grass, with his game perfectly suited to the surface. The American clinched the Wimbledon Championships seven times in his career, becoming the first three-time defending champion at SW19 in 15 years, having won it in a row in 1993, 1994, and 1995.

Apart from Wimbledon, Sampras won grass court titles at Manchester in 1990 and Queen's Club in 1995 and 1999. He also held the record of winning the grass-court Major the most times, which was later broken by Roger Federer, who now has eight such titles under his belt.

Pete Sampras told Great Britain's Ace Tennis Magazine in 2000 that he had loathed playing on grass courts for years, despite his former coaches, Pete Fischer and Tim Gullikson, ensuring him he would do well on the surface.

"For years, I felt that grass was unfair. My first few trips there, I thought, 'Ugh! This surface stinks'. I'm holding serve easily, but I'm going to lose, 7-6, 7-6, 7-6. My attitude was very negative, even though my coach Pete Fischer always insisted that I would do well there," Pete Sampras said.

"When Tim Gullikson took over as my coach, he felt the same way as Fischer. In 1992, we worked really hard on the two things you most need to win on grass: a good second serve and sharp service returns," he added.

The 14-time Major winner then claimed that in a practice session during the 1992 Wimbledon Championships, his compatriot John McEnroe talked him out of his 'c***py' attitude towards the surface.

"That year, I was practicing at Wimbledon one day on a court next to John McEnroe. He heard me making negative comments about the grass. He challenged me, saying I had a great game for grass but a c***py attitude," Pete Sampras said.

"It was almost like a throwaway remark, but it must have sunk in, because here I am relating it eight years and seven titles later. I didn't get over the hump until I changed my negative attitude," he added.

Pete Sampras reached the 1992 Wimbledon Championships SF after conversation with John McEnroe

Pete Sampras pictured with one of his Wimbledon trophies (Picture Credit: X handle of @Wimbledon)

Pete Sampras, who had never advanced past the second round of the Wimbledon Championships, noticed a dramatic improvement in his performance at SW19 in 1992 after his conversation with John McEnroe.

The fifth seed defeated Andrei Cherkasov, Todd Woodbridge, Scott Davis, Arnaud Boetsch, and Michael Stitch in the first few rounds to advance to the semifinals where he encountered Goran Ivanisevic.

It was the duo's first Grand Slam clash, and while both gave it their all, Ivanisevic ultimately triumphed in a four-set thriller, 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-2, coming back from a set down.

Honestly, even though Pete Sampras lost the match, it was not a bad performance at all for someone who harbored much hatred towards grass during the initial stages of his career.

What came next was nothing short of a fairytale, as the American secured the grass-court Major consecutively from 1993 to 1995 and repeated the feat from 1997 to 2000.