"I have no interest in talking about Novak Djokovic's medical history but I understand why Australians may be frustrated" - Ashleigh Barty

Ashleigh Barty weighed in on the public outrage at Novak Djokovic being granted a medical exemption to play at the Australian Open. The Australian said she did not want to comment on Djokovic's personal matters even though she understood why fans were dismayed.

Djokovic took to social media on Tuesday to confirm his participation at the 2022 Australian Open. Despite being unvaccinated, the World No. 1 is eligible to play in Melbourne on the basis of a medical exemption.

The decision was met with immediate outrage from users on social media. Fans felt the 20-time Grand Slam champion had been granted undue favor on account of his tennis accolades and reputation instead of legitimate health concerns.

Speaking at a press conference after her match against Coco Gauff at the Adelaide International 1, Barty said she did not find the reaction from the Australian audience surprising.

The World No. 1 noted that Victoria has been under very strict lockdown measures for the last couple of years, even more so than the rest of the nation.

In such a scenario, the Australian felt that it was only natural people were angry at Djokovic being shown favoriticism while they were forced to comply with the rules.

"I know how hard it has been for Australians all around our nation, but in particular Victorians have had a real rough trot over the last two years," Barty said. "I understand why they may be frustrated with the decision."

Despite all that, the 25-year-old did not reveal her personal opinion on the matter. According to Barty, the decisions have already been made and her thoughts on the subject are completely irrelevant.

"It's not my decision," Barty said. "Those decisions are made and they're completely out of my control. Ultimately I have no interest in speaking about Novak's medical history."

Calls demanding Novak Djokovic to disclose the exact reasons for his medical exemption on the rise

Novak Djokovic is facing increasing demands to disclose the exact details of his medical exemption

More than 24 hours after Novak Djokovic announced the news to the public, he continues to remain in the limelight. Tennis fans have requested Djokovic to reveal the exact reasons for his medical exemption.

Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal claimed that it would be better if the Serb gave "some explanation" regarding the situation. British player Jamie Murray echoed similar sentiments as well.

Eryk Bagshaw @ErykBagshaw Comments by Australian Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews suggest that the federal government could overturn Djokovic’s exemption to enter Australia. Comments by Australian Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews suggest that the federal government could overturn Djokovic’s exemption to enter Australia. https://t.co/G355p25aVz

Australia's Home Affairs Minister went one step further and said that Djokovic will have to submit proper proof if he wants to travel freely within the country.

Tensions are on the rise, and only time will tell whether Novak Djokovic's medical exemption is the product of legitimate concerns or not.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala