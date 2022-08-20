"I knew that's how Rafa would answer before I clicked play" - Tennis fans amused by Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and others revealing the most interesting thing about themselves

The Cincinnati Open tournament organizers released a video on Friday where a host of tennis players, including the likes of Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff, were asked to reveal what character traits they considered most interesting in themselves.

Most players' answers were in line with fans' expectations of them, with Nadal rubbishing off the question by saying that he does not like to talk about himself and others like Gauff, John Isner and Petra Kvitova saying there was nothing interesting in their lives.

It was a common theme throughout, as every player interviewed sheepishly admitted that they had boring lives going on, what with the tennis calendar taking up almost the entire year.

While a few tennis fans came into the video expecting to be let in one secret or the other, they did not feel let down for the most part, accepting that it made sense for a lot of players to not divulge any interesting facets of their personal lives.

One fan commented on the same, stating:

"I mean this makes sense, their lives have basically just involved tennis since they were kids. No offense to anyone involved in this video."

Rafael Nadal fans were the most understanding of the lot, remarking that they fully expected the 22-time Grand Slam champion to reveal nothing about himself. One fan tweeted:

"I knew that's how Rafa would answer before I clicked play. Okay, fine, stay mysterious."

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Rafael Nadal heads to US Open with no wins in the North American hardcourt swing

Rafael Nadal lost his opener at the Cincinnati Open against Borna Coric

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal will resume his unbeaten run in Grand Slams this season at the US Open, coming on the back of a 19-match win streak. Having won the Australian Open and the French Open, the Mallorcan had to withdraw from his semifinal meeting against Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon with an abdominal injury.

After missing the Canadian Open as well, the World No. 3 returned to action at the Cincinnati Open, his only preparation event ahead of the US Open. Playing against Borna Coric in his opener, the Spaniard suffered a shock defeat, falling 6(9)-7, 6-4, 3-6 in a three-set marathon.

As a result, the 36-year-old also lost his chance of becoming World No. 1 before the stint at Flushing Meadows, which would have made him the top seed. The 22-time Grand Slam champion is now likely to be the second seed, considering that World No. 2 Alexander Zverev might not have fully recovered from his ankle injury before the New York Major.

A four-time winner at the US Open, the southpaw will be looking to win his fifth in New York and extend his lead over Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the Slam race.

