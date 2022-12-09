"I was literally a kid that sometimes got kicked out of public courts" - Naomi Osaka grateful about reception she got for book launch

Naomi Osaka thanked everyone who attended the meet-and-greet she organized to hand out pre-signed copies of her new book, The Way Champs Play.

Having published her children's book on December 6, the four-time Grand Slam champion held a meet-and-greet to hand out pre-signed copies of the book at Barnes and Noble at the Grove in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday.

She took to her Instagram stories to thank everyone who attended the meet-and-greet, adding that she would forever treasure their kind gesture.

“To everyone that came out tonight I’m so thankful and grateful. I was literally a kid that sometimes got kicked out of public courts. To now be able to have a book and to have people come out on a Thursday evening to get it for their relatives is something I’ll treasure forever. I love you. P.s : if you bump into me please don’t cry cause it’s gonna make me start crying," wrote Osaka.

Naomi Osaka announced the meet-and-greet earlier through her social media handles, writing:

“Can’t wait to celebrate the release of my first children book ‘The Way Champs Play’ with a meet and greet at Barnes and Noble at the Grove next Thursday. It’s going to be a lot of fun. Hope to see you there.”

"I kind of felt ashamed at that moment" - Naomi Osaka on dealing with mental health issues and the lessons she has learned from tennis

During a recent interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, Naomi Osaka discussed what she has learned as an athlete and why she decided to go public with her mental health issues.

"It (being an athlete) definitely taught me perseverance. But I also think it taught me a lot about stubbornness, which may not be good, but I think it worked out in my favor, and being dedicated," she said.

She also spoke about taking a break from the sport after the French Open last year and how she initially felt ashamed about it before realizing that she needed time away to recover.

"I pride myself on being a really honest person, and that gets me into trouble sometimes, but I like to express how I feel," Osaka said. "For me, it was kind of building up for a while. I wouldn't have wanted it any other way because I learned a lot."

"I felt like it was necessary, but I kind of felt ashamed at that moment because as an athlete you're told to be strong and kind of push through everything. But I think I learned that it's better to regroup and adjust the feelings that you have" she added.

The four-time Grand Slam champion talks to @robinroberts about her new children’s book, “The Way Champs Play,” which is about empowering young people through sports. @naomiosaka is such an inspiration.The four-time Grand Slam champion talks to @robinroberts about her new children’s book, “The Way Champs Play,” which is about empowering young people through sports. .@naomiosaka is such an inspiration. ❤️The four-time Grand Slam champion talks to @robinroberts about her new children’s book, “The Way Champs Play,” which is about empowering young people through sports. https://t.co/t6gx2Aut4o

