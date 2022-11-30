"Can't wait to celebrate the release of my first children book" - Naomi Osaka to host a meet-and-greet to giveaway pre-signed copies of her first book

Naomi Osaka took to social media to announce a meet-and-greet to hand out pre-signed copies of her first book, The Way Champs Play.

The Way Champs Play is set to be released on December 6. It was Osaka's first publishing project for her company Hana Kuma.

The tennis star has arranged a meet-and-greet at Barnes and Noble at the Grove in Los Angeles, California, on December 8 where she will be handing out pre-signed copies of the book. She announced the news via her social media handles and stated that she was excited to celebrate the release of her first book.

“Can’t wait to celebrate the release of my first children book ‘The Way Champs Play’ with a meet and greet at Barnes and Noble at the Grove next Thursday. It’s going to be a lot of fun. Hope to see you there,” wrote Naomi Osaka.

The four-time Grand Slam champion announced the release of her book in October.

"So excited to finally announce the release of my first children’s book, The Way Champs Play. It's the first publishing project under my production company @hanakuma," Osaka wrote on Instagram.

"I hope this book inspires kids to chase their dreams and encourages them to believe they can do anything they put their minds to. This book holds an extra special place in my heart as a portion of the proceeds will go to my foundation @playacademynaomi which works to support young girls in sport. It officially releases on December 6th, but you can pre-order today at the link in my bio and get a signed bookplate to put inside your book," she added.

Naomi Osaka's 2022 season

Naomi Osaka pictured during the 2022 US Open

Naomi Osaka started the 2022 season on a positive note. She advanced to the semifinals of her first tournament in 2022, the Melbourne Summer Set, but withdrew prior to the match due to injury.

She then began her title defense at the Australian Open with wins over Camila Osorio and Madison Brengle but was unable to get past Amanda Anisimova in the third round. Her best result of the year came at the Miami Open, where she reached the final before losing to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, 6-4, 6-0.

The Pan Pacific Open marked the end of Osaka's 2022 campaign after she was compelled to retire from her match against Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round due to stomach pain.

The 25-year-old has played only 23 matches this year with a 14-9 win-loss record. She concluded the season ranked No. 42 in the world.

