"I hope this book inspires kids to chase their dreams and encourages them to believe they can do anything they put their minds to" - Naomi Osaka set to publish first children's book

Naomi Osaka is set to publish her first children's book, following in the footsteps of other prominent tennis players who did so this year.

Like Ashleigh Barty, Bianca Andreescu and most recently, Serena Williams, four-time Grand Slam champ Osaka tried her hand at writing and announced the release of "The Way Champs Play" to inspire kids and give them self-belief as they chase their dreams.

The book will hit the shelves on December 6.

"I hope this book inspires kids to chase their dreams and encourages them to believe they can do anything they put their minds to," said Naomi Osaka on Instagram.

The children's picture book is the first publishing project under the Japanese star's media production company, Hana Kuma. Much like her idol Serena Williams, Osaka has ventured into entrepreneurship. She also founded her own skin care line and co-created her own talent agency.

The production company posted about the book on its Instagram account, stating how the former World No. 1, who started playing tennis at three years old, understands the value that play and sport have in the lives of young girls and that it hopes that the book will help them discover their own potential.

"Having first picked up a racket at 3 years old, @naomiosaka understands the value that play and sport have in the lives of young girls. We’re excited to announce Hana Kuma’s first publishing project: Naomi’s new children’s book, The Way Champs Play. We hope any girl reading it will feel inspired to get active, get moving and begin discovering more about their own potential," Naomi Osaka's production company, Hana Kuma, posted on Instagram.

The book, published under HarperCollins, is now open for pre-order. Buyers who order in advance will earn a signed bookplate by Osaka.

Part of the proceeds will go to Osaka's foundation, Play Academy Naomi.

"This book holds an extra special place in my heart as a portion of the proceeds will go to my foundation @playacademynaomi which works to support young girls in sport," said Naomi Osaka.

Naomi Osaka withdraws in Tokyo, meets BTS' Suga during NBA pre-season game a week later

Naomi Osaka was forced to withdraw from the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo after suffering from ilness

Naomi Osaka delighted home fans as she set off to defend her crown at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo two weeks ago.

The excitement, however, was short-lived as she withdrew prior to her second-round match against Beatriz Haddad Maia due to illness.

But fans need not worry much as Osaka was seen a week later enjoying her time on the sidelines during the NBA Japan Games.

Osaka posted her encounter with Korean pop band BTS member, Suga, who also watched the pre-season game between the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards last Friday.

NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka lol so I told Suga that autumn leaves is a great song. lol so I told Suga that autumn leaves is a great song. https://t.co/1QMeaNPo9m

