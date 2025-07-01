Serena Williams achieved her lifelong dream of winning a Wimbledon title in 2002. Following her victory, the American reflected on how profoundly different her life was from other people her age.

Fresh off winning her maiden French Open title, Williams entered the 2002 Wimbledon Championships as the second seed. She produced a dominant campaign at SW19, reaching the final without dropping a set. The American faced a formidable challenge in the title clash, locking horns with her sister Venus Williams, who was the top seed and two-time defending champion.

Serena emerged victorious in the battle between the Williams sisters, securing a 7-6(4), 6-3 victory to get her hands on the Venus Rosewater Dish for the first time in her career and clinch her third Grand Slam title. The American also earned £1,150,000 in prize money and ensured that she would attain the World No. 1 ranking for the first time.

In her post-match press conference, Serena Williams opened up about how it had been her main goal for the year to triumph at Wimbledon because of the event's prestige and legacy. Although the American acknowledged that winning the French Open title was a welcome bonus, she expressed her belief that triumphing at SW19 would put her in the history books.

"So in the beginning of the year, I said, "You know, I don't care what happens this year, I want to win Wimbledon." And it was an extra bonus for me to win the French. Sure, I really wanted to win the French. I mean, I just couldn't even believe I won. But I just wanted Wimbledon. I wanted to become a member of so much prestige, so much history. I want to be a part of history," Serena Williams said.

Williams also reflected on how different her life was from other 20-year-olds, asserting that only a few pop stars could relate to it. However, she said that she remained down-to-earth and "normal" by not allowing the fame to affect her.

"No, it's impossible. I think I live a definitely different life than most 20-year-olds. You have some pop stars who are 20 who are living maybe the same life I'm living. It's totally different. But I'm just as normal. None of it goes to my head. I have normal friends. I'm just as normal as anyone else, but I'm just not -- it's going to be impossible to be the same," she said.

In addition to her singles win, Serena Williams also triumphed in the women's doubles competition, alongside Venus Williams. The sisters claimed a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Virginia Ruano Pascual and Paola Suarez in the final.

"It's all changed mentally, I'm mentally a different person" - Serena Williams after her maiden Wimbledon triumph

Serena Williams - Source: Getty

After winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the 1999 US Open, Serena Williams went two years without adding to her Majors tally until she finally ended the drought at the 2002 French Open and went on to triumph at Wimbledon.

In the aforementioned press conference, the American said that she had felt like a stronger and more resilient person since experiencing a drought at the Majors. Williams also highlighted her devastating 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-3 loss to Jennifer Capriati in the quarterfinals of the 2001 Wimbledon Championships as the turning point in her mindset.

"Like I said, it's all changed mentally. I'm mentally a different person: I'm stronger, I seem to have more experience under my belt. I don't know. I don't know what the main turnaround point was. Maybe last year at Wimbledon when I lost - it was a tough loss, it really was. I don't know, just sometimes I wonder if I hadn't of lost, would things be different," Serena Williams said.

Serena Williams' impressive change in mentality was also evident in her campaign at the 2002 US Open, as she defeated her sister and two-time defending champion Venus Williams 6-4, 6-3 in the final to win her second title at her home Slam.

