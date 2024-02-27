"I'm happy about what he said, thank you Novak Djokovic, but that's not true" - When Rafael Nadal spoke on being called the 'best ever' player by Serb

Rafael Nadal once humbly responded to being called the 'best ever' player by his arch-rival Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic and Nadal have established one of the greatest rivalries in tennis history, having faced each other 59 times, with the Serb holding a narrow 30-29 lead in their head-to-head record.

Among their many memorable battles, one took place in the 2011 Indian Wells final, where Djokovic emerged victorious in a closely contested encounter, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and extending his unbeaten streak for the season.

Despite their fierce on-court rivalry, their off-court relationship has been defined by their mutual respect. This was evident after their blockbuster Indian Wells clash, as Djokovic hailed the Spaniard as the "best ever" and backed him to surpass Roger Federer in Grand Slam titles, who had 16 Major titles to his name at the time.

"I think he's the best ever because, even though he's 24, 25 years old, he has done so much already, you know. Many years in front of him to, you know, I think even to overtake Roger in the Grand Slam trophies," he said during the trophy ceremony.

When asked about his thoughts on the Serb's praise, Nadal graciously thanked the Serb for his kind words but humbly expressed his disagreement with the "best ever" label.

"Well, we have a very good relationship. I happy about what he said, and thank you to Novak. But that's not true, so... (Laughter.) He still beat. Accept that when that's not the true. But anyway, thanks a lot to him for his words, but...," he said in his post-match press conference.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have both surpassed Roger Federer's Grand Slam tally

Roger Federer established himself as the greatest player by surpassing Pete Sampras' longstanding record of 14 Grand Slam titles with his triumph at the 2009 Wimbledon Championships. The Swiss legend went on to win five more Major titles, ultimately retiring with 20 Grand Slam titles to his name.

Rafael Nadal matched Federer's record at the 2020 French Open. He then broke new ground with his triumph at the 2022 Australian Open, securing his 21st Grand Slam title. Further solidifying his dominance, he clinched his 22nd Major title at the French Open a few months later.

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, put together a remarkable 2023 season, which saw him win three Grand Slam titles. After matching Nadal's record at the Australian Open, he brought his tally to an astounding 24 Major titles with his French Open and US Open triumphs, surpassing the Spaniard and establishing a considerable lead over Federer.

