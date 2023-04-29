"I would pay him to wear this shirt and variants of it all season" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal's new practice kit ahead of French Open

Tennis fans reacted to Rafael Nadal's new practice kit ahead of the 2023 French Open.

The Spaniard picked up an abdominal strain during the Australian Open earlier this year, similar to the one he suffered at Wimbledon 2022. As a result, he was forced to withdraw from the Dubai Tennis Championships as well as the Qatar Open.

Nadal later announced his withdrawal from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells and the Miami Open. This was followed by back-to-back withdrawals from the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Barcelona Open and the upcoming Madrid Open, owing to a hip injury.

The 36-year-old's Madrid withdrawal in particular has made his fans wonder if he will be fit enough to compete at the 2023 French Open, a tournament he has won a record 14 times. Although the Spaniard hasn't revealed anything about his participation at this year's Roland Garros so far, he has been seen having practice sessions on clay.

The southpaw was recently seen practicing in a new gray kit, which prompted tennis fans to take to Twitter to express their reactions. One user thought it was the best kit of the year.

"Best kit of the year, and it's not even on the court," they wrote.

Another user said it was "insane" that the 22-time Grand Slam champion looked good in any color.

"It’s insane how my guy looks good in any colour," the user tweeted.

Another user joked that they would pay the 36-year-old to wear the kit throughout the season.

"I would pay him to wear this shirt and variants of it all season," the account posted.

Here are a few more reactions:

ash 🎯 @lwtfinallyfree Robespierre @brookeabeyer This… this fit oh my god This… this fit oh my god https://t.co/IwcVvrj7EX waitttt is this a new kit prototype it looks good anyway but it would EAT at tournaments as a kit with the right colours pleek twitter.com/brookeabeyer/s… waitttt is this a new kit prototype it looks good anyway but it would EAT at tournaments as a kit with the right colours pleek twitter.com/brookeabeyer/s…

"His family and he dream of it" - Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni on the Spaniard's French Open glory

The Spaniard pictured with his uncle.

Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal recently spoke with RTVE about his nephew's participation at the 2023 French Open. He stated that the 36-year-old is recovering from his injury and that he is always "most excited" to play the clay court Slam.

"Rafael is recovering, I think it is not long before he can compete again, but in the tournament here he could not be," Toni said. "This is one of the tournaments that makes him play the most excited, but we will have to wait for another year."

Toni then stated that the 22-time Grand Slam champion is the clear favorite to win the Roland Garros title this year if he advances to the second week.

"I have said it many times that they have interviewed me. Nadal in the second week is already a favorite. Lately, in the first ones, he is not, he was not last year in Australia, but from the second week we can already count on," he said.

The former coach added that Rafael Nadal and his family dream of French Open glory.

"His family and he dream of it and I think he has the mentality to achieve it," he added.

