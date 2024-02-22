Andre Agassi had to play just three games to win the 1996 Miami Open final, as opponent Goran Ivanisevic withdrew from the contest at 0-3 due to a stiff neck. Having paid big bucks to watch the two heavyweights clash, the 14,000-strong crowd did not take kindly to the Croat's retirement and booed him off when he announced his decision.

At the presentation ceremony, however, Agassi showed off his brilliant sportsmanship, offering words of support for the former Wimbledon champion and wishing him a speedy recovery. More impressively, the American also played an exhibition match with Jim Courier later to make sure fans did not go away without feeling like they got their money's worth.

Speaking at his press conference after the match, Agassi admitted that the ordeal reminded him of the time he was on the receiving end of such booing from fans -- against John McEnroe at Dallas in 1989.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion recalled how after he ended up retiring (with the scores at 4-6, 3-0) because of a rib injury, the fans booed him. What was worse was the fact that people speculated he was faking the injury, which Agassi highlighted was not a good feeling at all.

"I mean, it's just -- certainly, that match as well as, you know, in Dallas I played John McEnroe I believe back in 1988 or '89, March like of '89 and it was a highly anticipated match. I had to actually end up defaulting."

"I got booed off the court there. I remember that very vividly because in the Davis Cup my injury was detaching a rib from the cartilage. I remember people writing for two months that I faked [the injury]. I know what it's like. It is not a good feeling," Andre Agassi said.

It was because of that experience that he jumped to Ivanisevic's defense on the night, believing that he had to let the fans know that it not easy being an athlete, especially when it comes to balancing their expectations and one's own physical state.

"I was just, you know, there are 50 thousand people there and they thought all they were getting was, you know, this is bad for us, so sorry, you know, but I just wanted them to know two things. First of all, that, you know, being an athlete it is not easy to step out there in front of that many people and when you are nowhere near your physical best and not only feeling so horrible, but also to risk yourself to further injury, you know, is always career threatening," Agassi said.

"That runs through every athlete's mind it is not fair to ask any athlete to leave that decision up to anybody. Secondly, I also wanted to express, you know, they were going to get some tennis today and it's the best we could do for what was the curve ball that was thrown at us," he added.

Andre Agassi: "To see Goran Ivanisevic go through that was tough for me"

Andre Agassi further spoke about Goran Ivanisevic's situation, stating that it was tough for him to see his opponent struggle so much despite having had a good year otherwise. As for his injury, Agassi emphasized that no one but Ivanisevic could really know how he was feeling, and urged fans to lay off him.

"You got everybody's expectations on you and nobody knows what Goran is feeling except Goran. This guy has been in eight finals out of ten tournaments this year, I believe. He's playing incredible and, you know, I think his days of mentally, you know, checking out are behind him," Andre Agassi said.

"I think now he might have certain mental weaknesses, but not on the level where he is going to walk out onto the court and give half an effort. So to see him go through that was tough for me. I know he wasn't enjoying that anymore than anyone else was," he added.

