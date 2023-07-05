“I remembered it this time” - Roger Federer jokingly flaunts membership card as he recalls being denied entry at Wimbledon last year

Roger Federer recently shared a picture of his Wimbledon membership card in remembrance of being denied entry last year at SW19.

The tennis legend, who has won a men's record of eight Wimbledon titles, took a cheeky dig at the security guard who stopped him from entering the All England Club in 2022.

Federer is one of the most celebrated and respected players in the history of tennis. He has won 20 Grand Slam titles, including a record eight at Wimbledon, the most prestigious tournament in the sport. He is also a member of the All England Club, which hosts the Wimbledon Championships every year.

But last year, the former World No. 1 had a hilarious encounter with a security guard who did not recognize him and refused to let him in without his membership card. Federer, who was visiting the club unofficially, had to wait until someone came to his rescue and vouched for his identity.

The incident went viral on social media and the Swiss himself joked about it on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. He said he was embarrassed and shocked by the situation and praised the security guard for doing his job well.

This year, however, Federer made sure he did not repeat the same mistake. He shared a picture of him holding his Wimbledon card and smiling on Twitter on Wednesday, July 5.

“I remembered it this time 😅😜 @Wimbledon @Trevornoah.” Frederer wrote on Twitter.

Glorious welcome for Roger Federer at Wimbledon as the Swiss join Princess of Wales Kate Middleton amidst a roar of applause

Roger Federer, Mirka Federer, and Princess Kate Middleton in Wimbledon 2023

Roger Federer recently received a grand welcome at Centre Court, where he was joined by his wife Mirka Federer, and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton on Tuesday, July 4.

A special ceremony was arranged at SW19 to pay tribute to Federer's remarkable Wimbledon career, marked by a record-breaking eight singles titles -- the most achieved by any male player. Federer's last triumph at Wimbledon occurred in 2017, when he secured his 19th Grand Slam title with a victory over Marin Cilic in the final.

Wimbledon's official Twitter account shared a clip of Federer's arrival, accompanied by Mirka, for this special ceremony. The captivating video unveiled the tennis legend's entrance into the Royal Box on Centre Court, greeted by thunderous applause and cheers from the crowd.

"A legend returns. The Centre Court crowd rises for eight-time #Wimbledon champion," the caption of the tweet read.

