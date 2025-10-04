"I did this Russian James Bond number, and gave her this look" - When Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova opened up about their first meeting

Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova once opened up about their fascinating first meeting and revealed that it didn't mark the start of their relationship. The Russian model also shed light on how she rekindled her connection with the tennis legend nearly a decade later, which sparked their romance.

Lemigova and Navratilova's relationship has long been in the public eye because of their publicized engagement and the Russian's starring role in 'The Real Housewives of Miami' reality TV show. Lemigova has said that she enjoyed giving viewers a glimpse into their "crazy farm life and glam life."

During the Season 4 premiere of The Real Housewives of Miami in 2021, Julia Lemigova described Martina Navratilova as her "soulmate" and detailed how she first approached the former World No. 1 at a bar in 2000. Despite the spark between them, the couple did not get together at that time.

"I never met a soulmate until I met Martina," Lemigova said. "I did this Russian James Bond number, and gave her this look across the bar that said, 'You have to come and talk to me.' She received the message and came over to introduce herself. But unfortunately, that was the end of our moment. Something could have happened, but it didn’t."

Lemigova revealed that it was eight years later when their relationship finally blossomed after a chance meeting at the 2008 French Open. The Russian invited Navratilova to breakfast and they moved in together just a few dates later.

"Exactly eight years later, on the day … déjà vu! During the French Open, I bump into Martina, and I said, 'How about a breakfast?' We had a breakfast the next day, and then the next day, and then the third day. And then she moved in,' she added.

Martina Navratilova later proposed to Julia Lemigova at the 2014 US Open, and the couple tied the knot at the Peninsula Hotel in New York in December that same year. Andre Agassi's ex-wife Brooke Shields served as the maid of honor for Lemigova during the ceremony.

"I had to look at the ceiling to stop myself crying" - Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova on their 'incredible' wedding

Martina Navratilova with her wife Julia Lemigova - Source: Getty

In a 2015 interview with the Daily Mail, Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova opened up about her emotions running high during their wedding. She shed light on the 18-time Grand Slam champion's "soft heart" and described how "incredible and special" the ceremony felt.

"I had to look at the ceiling to stop myself crying. And I thought Martina would cry, too. She has a reputation of being very tough — and she is, on court. But away from that she has a really soft heart. When we were exchanging the vows, the whole thing hit me — how incredible it was, how special," Lemigova said.

After her wedding to Lemigova, Navratilova stepped into the stepmother role for the Russian's two daughters, Victoria and Emma. In 2024, their family grew further when they adopted two boys.

Julia Lemigova has revealed that her daughters were initially "upset" about her and Martina Navratilova's decision but had "come around" to the idea of having two new brothers.

