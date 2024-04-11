Justine Henin once opened up about the profound influence that witnessing Monica Seles and Steffi Graf's intense battle in a French Open final had on her.

Henin was inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame in 2016, with Monica Seles delivering her introductory speech and highlighting the Belgian's lofty aspirations as a young girl.

She recounted Henin's bold promise to her mother after attending the 1992 French Open final, vowing to contest the title at the claycourt Major herself. The Belgian more than delivered on her promise, winning four of her seven Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros.

"At the age of 10, Justine in 1992 attended the Roland Garros finals with her mom. With the unblinking conviction that the whole world would witness firsthand, Justine told her mom that she one day, too, would play for the championship. Justine was true to her word," Monica Seles said.

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude for Monica Seles' words, Henin pointed out that the American overlooked mentioning that the pivotal final she witnessed featured Seles claiming a hard-fought win over Steffi Graf.

"I want to say thank you to Monica for the words. What she missed, Monica, to say, in 1992, when I went to see that French Open final, it was her playing against Steffi Graf. You beat Steffi 8‑6 in the third. It was wonderful inspiration I could get that day," Henin addressed Monica Seles in her speech.

Justine Henin then vividly recalled being six years old in her bedroom, imagining herself winning the French Open. She also disclosed that she had been greatly inspired by Seles and Graf's passion and fighting spirit in the French Open final when she attended the Major as a 10-year-old alongside her mother.

The Belgian nostalgically harked back to telling her mother that she would one day emulate their success and triumph at the French Open.

"At six years old, I was into my room. I grew up in a small village in the south of Belgium. I would stay in my bedroom and I was jumping like I was winning the French Open. I was six years old," she said.

"Then I went to the French Open with my mom, as Monica said. Watching these two women, these two incredible women, fighting with respect, with a lot of passion, with a lot of dedication, it has been just an unbelievable inspiration for me. I said to my mom, One day I will do like these girls and I will win the French Open," she added.

"I was with Steffi Graf, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, Monica Seles; I said to myself, 'Now I know why I love these girls, why they inspire me'" - Justine Henin

Monica Seles

Justine Henin then fondly looked back on her first-ever practice session at the French Open, revealing that she had been very nervous to practice with a great champion like Monica Seles.

"What Monica didn't say neither, Monica and I finally had a lot of things to say together, but the first practice I could do at the French Open, I was 17 years old, it was with you, Monica," Henin said in her speech.

"That day my legs were shaking like the little girl I was at home when I was dreaming. I had to call Monica to organize a practice. I was just so scared to practice with such a great champion," she added.

The Belgian also recalled being in the locker room with Seles, Steffi Graf, and Arantxa Sanzhez Vicario after the practice session, disclosing that being in their company had made her aware of why she loved tennis and these players in particular, hailing their professionalism, passion, and respectfulness.

"After that practice, I was in the locker room. I was with Steffi, Arantxa, Monica. I felt the atmosphere of the locker room at the French Open," she said.

"I said to myself, Now I know why I love this game, why I love these girls, why they inspire me, because they are serious, they are professional, they are passionate, they are respectful. From that time the inspiration was on and my career could go on," she added.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi

Poll : Will Monica Seles' record of winning eight Grand Slam titles as a teenager ever be surpassed? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion