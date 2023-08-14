"I was shaking whatever I had in there" - When Novak Djokovic & Viktor Troicki mimicked Rafael Nadal & Shakira during French Open 2010

A parody of Rafael Nadal and Shakira's music video for the latter's song "Gypsy" resurfaced on social media earlier on Monday, August 14.

A social media page on X (formerly known as Twitter) served up some top-quality content for tennis fans when they posted a throwback video of the 23-time Major winner and his countryman Viktor Troicki mimicking Nadal and Shakira during the 2010 French Open.

In the video, the Serb can be seen impersonating Shakira with a blonde wig. Troicki, on the other hand, assumed Nadal's role as he sat shirtless and got cozy with his compatriot.

Djokovic even recalled his experience of satirizing the famous video, which has been viewed 61 million times globally.

"I really put a lot of energy and effort into that. I've tried to, you know, impress my partner who was sitting on the chair and playing a little guitar. I was shaking whatever I had in there. It was fun," he said. (Novakdjokovic.com)

Speaking positively of his performance as Shakira, he stated that Nadal would have been proud of his display.

"We are very proud. I haven't spoken to Nadal still what he thinks about it. I think he would be proud of my performance of Shakira," he added.

The 36-year-old further revealed that he was in hysterics while watching the music video and that it even helped him relax during the fortnight.

"I've seen it last night, or it was this morning before the match. It made me relax a little bit. You know, I was nervous before the match, and then I was laughing unbelievably for two minutes."

Novak Djokovic to kick off his Cincinnati Open campaign

Novak Djokovic will begin his 2023 Cincinnati Open singles campaign on Wednesday, August 16. The ATP Masters 1000 tournament will mark the first time the 23-time Major winner will be in action since losing to World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz Wimbledon final.

The Serbian had withdrawn from last week's Canada Masters tournament citing fatigue. Having received a bye in the first round, he will face either Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who recently lost in the semifinals of the Canadian Open, or Argentina's Tomas Martín Etcheverry in his opening match.

Djokovic is also set to take part in the doubles this year, alongside fellow Serbian Nikola Cacic. The compatriots have been drawn to face Jamie Murray and Michael Venus, who have won three this season and also reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.

