'I don't think I am the favourite, but you never know what can happen' - The best of Rafael Nadal's quotes from the 2022 French Open

Rafael Nadal won a record-extending 14th French Open and 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday, Norway's Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0. The Spaniard, now two Majors clear of his greatest rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, became the oldest title winner in Roland Garros history.

Out of the 115 matches he has contested in Paris since 2005, Nadal has won 112 of them - at an astounding win rate of 97.4%. The 36-year-old has also never lost a final at Roland Garros.

Here are some of Nadal's best quotes from the course of his 2022 French Open campaign.

#7 "I'm not the favorite this year"

Although his triumph on Sunday meant that he has lifted at least one clay-court title for 19 consecutive years, the Spaniard did not start as a clear favorite in Paris this year.

It was the first time since 2004 that Nadal had not won any clay titles heading into Roland Garros. He also limped off the court against Denis Shapovalov in Rome just over a week before his French Open campaign began.

Inadequate preparation coupled with injury concerns meant Nadal downplayed his chances of winning the championship in a pre-tournament press conference.

"I'm not the favorite to win, for sure not, because the results say that I am not. But it is something that never worried me much, no? Probably, when I was a favorite, I never considered myself the favorite. During all my tennis career, I considered myself one of the candidates here because I achieved tournaments here. Now, before the tournament starts on Friday, I don't think I am the favorite at all. But you never know what can happen," said Nadal.

#6 "Hopefully, ATP and Wimbledon can sit together and negotiate a better future for both sides"

Earlier this year, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) announced that no Russian or Belarusian players will be allowed to compete at the 2022 Wimbledon championship. The decision was made following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In response, the ATP released a statement in May saying that no ranking points will be involved in this year's Wimbledon.

Speaking at a press conference after his first round defeat of Jordan Thompson, Nadal said that he understood the decisions of both the Wimbledon Championships and the ATP.

"I don't have a clear opinion. From the tournament side, there is always a person and a board who make decisions. The rest of the people running the event follow that position. Every single player on our tour has a different opinion. At the end, in this world, it is necessary that somebody makes decisions. Whether I agree with it or not, it doesn't matter. The ATP board, made a decision. We need to accept it. I respect and understand Wimbledon's position, without a doubt, but on the other hand, I understand and I respect that the ATP is protecting their members," said Nadal.

#5 "I don't like night sessions on clay."

According to Rafael Nadal, his game is more suited to the day-time conditions.

The late-night matches at Roland Garros started only last year on Court Philippe-Chatrier, which was equipped with lights and a retractable roof.

In a press conference after his third round match against Botic van de Zandschulp, Nadal was asked for his views on the night sessions and he was quick to express his opinions.

"I don't like night sessions on clay. I am very clear with that. I don't like to play on clay during the night because the humidity is higher, the ball is slower, and can be very heavy conditions, especially when it's cold. I think that makes a big difference in the way to play tennis on clay during the night and during the day," said Nadal.

#4 "Every match that I play here, I don’t know if it's going to be my last match here in Roland Garros in my career"

Nadal has been struggling with a recurring foot injury since 2005, which even forced him to miss quite a few important events throughout his career. In fact, after last year's French Open, the Spaniard had to sit out for six months to find a solution to his pain. Nadal was also spotted using crutches during this time.

After beating Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round, he weighed in on his future in a press conference.

"Being honest, every match that I play here, I don't know if it's going to be my last match here in Roland Garros in my tennis career. That is my situation now. I went through a tough process again with my foot. I don’t know what will happen in the future with my career, so I am just trying to enjoy and fight as much as I can to keep living the dream,” said Nadal.

#3 "We achieved our dreams"

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer have a combined tally of 62 Grand Slam titles. Rafael Nadal with his 14th Roland Garros title on Sunday.

Nadal and Novak Djokovic met each other for the 59th time in the 2022 French Open quarterfinal. After more than four hours of intense play, it was Nadal who emerged victorious in four sets to avenge last year's French Open loss to the Serb in the semifinals.

When asked about the rivalry in the press conference after the match, Nadal said that he wasn't concerned about who among Federer, Djokovic or himself would go down as the best player in the history of the sport.

"As I said before, we have played in the most important events, in the most important matches for a lot of years, and it's always special to play against each other. Between Novak, Roger, and myself, we have an amazing story together facing each other in the most important matches for such a long time. Of course, there is always a conversation about the player who finish with more slams or who is the best in history, but from my perspective, it doesn't matter that much. We achieved our dreams. We make history in this sport because we did things that didn't happen before," Nadal said.

#2 "I would prefer to lose Sunday's final and get a new foot"

Addressing a press conference after the semifinal match against Alexander Zverev, Nadal addressed the extent of his foot injury and what he hoped going forward.

"I would prefer to lose Sunday's final and get a new foot. I would be happy with my life with a new foot. Win is beautiful, but life is much more important than any title, especially after the career that I had. Without a doubt, I'd prefer to lose the final. A new foot would allow me to be happier in my daily life. Winning is very nice and gives you an adrenaline rush, but it's temporary and then you have to go on living," said Nadal.

#1 "I'm going to keep fighting"

The Mallorcan's words on his injury struggles raised concerns about his future, leading many to believe that he might announce his retirement after the Roland Garros fans.

To his fans' relief, Nadal quashed those rumours when he vowed to keep fighting in the future.

"I don't know what can happen in the future but I'm going to keep fighting to try to keep going. Thank you very much, everyone," Nadal said.

