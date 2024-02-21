Maria Sharapova once discussed her immense admiration for Andre Agassi, emphasizing his profound impact on the world of tennis.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Agassi enjoyed a hugely successful 20-year career. He won eight Major titles and became only the second man in the Open Era to achieve the career Grand Slam.

Furthermore, the American secured 60 titles on the ATP tour and attained the coveted World No. 1 ranking, holding the top spot for 101 weeks. Among his myriad achievements, he also clinched the gold medal in men's singles at the 1996 Olympics and led USA to victory at the Davis Cup three times - in 1990, 1992, and 1995.

Andre Agassi had an unfortunate start to his final season on tour in 2006, as injury setbacks forced his withdrawal from the Australian Open and caused him to skip the entire clay season, which resulted in him falling out of the top 10. Subsequently, at the Wimbledon Championships, he announced his decision to retire after the US Open that year.

During her Wimbledon campaign, Maria Sharapova shared her thoughts on the legacy the American would leave behind. The Russian hailed Agassi's remarkable achievements and commended his immense contributions to tennis, stating that there was not one negative thing to be said about him.

"Well, I don't think there's one bad thing you can say about the guy (Andre Agassi). He's achieved so much no matter any tournament he goes to, no matter what he's seeded or, you know, how, what losses he's had in the past weeks or whatever," she said in a press conference.

"I mean, that guy is just a champion. It's amazing to still have someone around that's achieved so much and that's done so much for the sport," she added.

Looking back at Andre Agassi and Maria Sharapova's campaigns at the 2006 Wimbledon Championships

Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi entered the 2006 Wimbledon Championships as the 25th seed, pursuing his second title at the grasscourt Major. He started his campaign with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 win over Boris Pasanski.

In the second round, the American defeated Andreas Seppi 6-4, 7-6(2), 6-4. His final Wimbledon appearance ended in a third-round exit as No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal beat Agassi 7-6(5), 6-2, 6-4 to reach the fourth round.

Maria Sharapova, on the other hand, made a run to the semifinals at SW19. The fourth seed defeated Anna Smashnova 6-2, 6-0 in the first round and then claimed a 6-2, 6-2 win over Ashley Harkleroad. She secured a dominant 6-3, 6-2 victory over Amy Frazier to advance to the fourth round, where she beat Flavia Pennetta 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-3.

The Russian took on seventh seed Elena Dementieva in the quarterfinals, defeating her compatriot 6-1, 6-4. Subsequently, eventual champion Amelie Mauresmo secured a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 win over Sharapova in the semifinals.

