"I can't walk down the street; you can get in a major accident, it's deadly" - When Serena Williams discussed her rise in popularity after US Open win

Serena Williams once outlined her concerns about the challenges associated with her increasing popularity following her triumph at the US Open.

Williams won her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the 1999 US Open, claiming a dominant 6-3, 7-6(4) win over Martina Hingis in the final. That same year, she also clinched the women's doubles title at the New York Major alongside her sister Venus Williams, defeating Chanda Rubin and Sandrine Testud 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the final.

In a press conference after their doubles win, Serena Williams was asked about the potential impact of winning her first Major singles title on her life. The American stated that her life would undoubtedly undergo a change, humorously suggesting that it couldn't be worse than before.

"I think it's definitely going to change. It was bad before I won the tournament, so I really can't imagine if it could get worse. I really don't think it could, to be quite honest," Serena Williams said.

Upon learning that her father, Richard Williams, had claimed that going out would be impossible for him following her victory, Serena revealed that this was already the case for her. She disclosed that since the start of the US Open, she couldn't even stroll down the street and that she expected this to continue after her win as well.

"Probably so. I mean, it's actually impossible for me to go out now. It's like no real difference. I can't go anywhere. From the beginning of the tournament, I just can't walk down the street. At the end of the tournament, I probably won't be able to, either," she said.

Serena Williams emphasized that she also faced similar challenges back home in California, with people constantly honking at her while she was driving. She raised concerns about such situations being "deadly" as they carried a significant risk of causing a major accident.

"It's the same. You're driving, people honk their horns. It's actually kind of annoying. You can get in a major accident, you know (laughter). I mean, really. It's deadly. It's just something that you wouldn't want to happen," she added.

Serena Williams won six US Open titles during her career

Serena Williams won the 2014 US Open

Serena Williams won six of her 23 Grand Slam titles at the US Open. Following her maiden win in 1999, she triumphed over her sister and two-time defending champion Venus Williams 6-4, 6-3 in the 2002 final.

The American then emerged victorious at the New York Major in 2008, defeating Jelena Jankovic 6-4, 7-5 in the summit clash. She won her fourth US Open title by claiming a 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 win over Victoria Azarenka in the 2012 final.

Williams successfully defended her title in 2013, beating Azarenka 7-5, 6-7(6), 6-1 in a rematch of the previous year's final. She clinched her third consecutive title and sixth US Open title overall by securing a commanding 6-3, 6-3 victory over Caroline Wozniacki in the 2014 final.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas