Andre Agassi once explained the rationale behind his decision to delay the start of the 1994 Lipton Championships final because his opponent and arch-rival Pete Sampras was unwell.

Agassi and Sampras established one of the greatest rivalries in tennis history, locking horns on 34 occasions, including 16 finals. One of their memorable title clashes took place at the 1994 Lipton Championships (now known as the Miami Open).

The start of the blockbuster final was delayed as Pete Sampras came down with a stomach illness. Despite having the right to claim a walkover and win the tournament, Andre Agassi graciously granted his fellow American time to recover, which delayed the start of the final by an hour.

However, Agassi's gesture of sportsmanship was not rewarded, as Sampras overcame his illness to claim a 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 victory in the final.

Despite the loss, Andre Agassi stood by his decision, emphasizing that being able to take pride in his actions was more important than winning the tournament.

The American also asserted that if he wasn't able to beat Pete Sampras when he was healthy, let alone when he was unwell, he didn't deserve to win the title anyway.

"No, no doubt at all. I mean, it is not about winning the tournament, you know, it is about taking pride in what you do and, you know," he said in his post-match press conference.

"It is like I said when I was out there, you don't deserve to win the tournament unless you beat the best players that are playing the best that we can, and if I couldn't go out there and beat Pete healthy, I don't deserve to win the tournament; certainly, if he is not feeling well," he added.

Additionally, Agassi disclosed that he had visited Sampras in the doctor's office before the final, offering reassurance and urging his compatriot to take as much time as needed before taking the court.

"Yeah, when I heard he was sick, I went into the doctor's office; told him that I am sorry he felt that way. I hope -- and told him to take as much time as he needed. That was it," Andre Agassi said.

Andre Agassi: "Whether Pete Sampras was sick or whether he was well, he played great tennis"

Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi also shared his perspective on Pete Sampras' impressive win during the same press conference. He suggested that Sampras' illness had relieved the pressure on him, allowing him to play with greater freedom.

Agassi also suggested that if Sampras was fully healthy, his performance might have been worse in the final. Nevertheless, the American commended Sampras on his "great" performance.

"No. Can't be -- tennis doesn't get better than that. I mean, you know, the reality of it is, when you don't have the pressure of really feeling like it is going to be an intense match, you loosen up; you can hit big shots. I mean, that is quite common. He came up with some big ones and he had to serve well. He did," Andre Agassi said.

"But had he been feeling good, I mean, it is very possible he could have played worse. You just never know. Whether he was sick or whether he was well, he played great tennis today and you have to give him that," he added.

Pete Sampras was very appreciative of Andre Agassi's gracious gesture to delay the final, describing it as a "class move." He also emphasized that he would have done the same if the situation was reversed.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi

Poll : Did Andre Agassi make the right decision by delaying the final due to Pete Sampras' illness? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion