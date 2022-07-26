"If Nole says it’s not a big deal if he doesn’t play in NY, why does his coach talk about it every day?" - Tennis fans react to Goran Ivanisevic's comments on Novak Djokovic's US Open uncertainty

With the uncertainty surrounding Novak Djokovic's 2022 US Open participation growing each day, his coach and former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic has once again expressed his displeasure at the situation. The Croatian former player's 'sarcastic take' on the saga has drawn varied reactions from tennis fans.

Speaking in an interview at his home ATP event in Umag, Ivanisevic expressed that there is a higher likelihood of him getting a wildcard for the Croatia Open and winning it than Djokovic participating at the US Open.

"It's more likely that I receive a wild card for the Umag 250 and win that they allow Djokovic to play the US Open," Ivanisevic said.

Ivanisevic is miffed at the fact that a healthy Djokovic cannot enter the United States even if he remains uninfected. As things stand, the only way the Serb can play in the US Open is if he gets vaccinated, something he has quite emphatically dismissed.

In the aftermath of his Wimbledon title victory, the 21-time Grand Slam champion even said it would 'not be the end of the world' if he does not eventually get to participate in New York. Novak Djokovic and Goran Ivanisevic's take on the situation had social media buzzing this week with views and opinions from fans.

The three-time US Open champion is on the entry list for the men's singles draw of the 2022 edition. But that still does not spell good news for him as the tournament organizers have confirmed their commitment to the rules and regulations of the US government, which deny entry to unvaccinated travelers.

Here are some more reactions to Goran Ivanisevic's comments on Novak Djokovic's highly doubtful US Open participation:

Goran Ivanisevic hails Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal's rise over the years

Novak Djokovic and Goran Ivanisevic at The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

The Croatian former player recently completed three years of his association with the Serb as his coach. During a recent interview, Ivanisevic hailed Djokovic and Nadal for overtaking Federer, something that was highly improbable a decade ago.

If someone had said ten years ago that both of them would surpass Federer, they would not have believed it. Even before I was on the team, I said that both Novak and Nadal would have more Grand Slam titles than Roger, and now it is coming true. It's hard to say how much he [Djokovic] will have in the end. They're denying him the US Open now," Ivanisevic said.

The 50-year-old expressed hope of seeing the Serb play at the 2023 Australian Open and further extend his record, which will only be possible if his three-year ban due to deportation is uplifted.

"Australia is good news that mandatory vaccinations have been waived, but the government has to forgive him the three-year sentence. That might be okay. If they're healthy, I don't know where they'll end up," added Ivanisevic.

