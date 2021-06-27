"If Novak Djokovic reaches 21 Slams after winning every Major twice, you can crown him the GOAT" - Marion Bartoli

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli recently offered her opinion on the GOAT debate featuring Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The trio have dominated men's tennis since the early 2000s. Djokovic earlier this month won his 19th Grand Slam title at Roland Garros to move to within one Major of Federer and Nadal's record of 20, adding further fuel to the debate.

With his win in Paris, Djokovic also became the only man in the Open Era to win each Slam twice. He is the overwhelming favorite to take home the Wimbledon crown over the next fortnight. Should he also triumph at the US Open this year, he will take his tally of Slams to 21, surpassing his long-time rivals.

In an exchange with Tennis Majors, Bartoli said Djokovic would have sole possession of the GOAT title if he holds the Grand Slam record in addition to his Double Career Slam.

“I think if Novak goes to 21 after winning every single Grand Slam twice, you can absolutely crown him as the GOAT,” she said.

Tennis expert Ben Rothenberg said that based on just results, the Serb is already the best. Rothenberg highlighted how Djokovic has won at least two titles at every Major and Masters event, a feat no other male player has done even once.

“When we are purely talking about results, I think his are the best,” he said. “He’s won all the Grand Slams twice, nobody has ever done that, he’s won every Masters series event at least twice, no one else has won them at least once, even.”

Novak Djokovic has what it takes to win the Calendar Slam, but the chances are slim: Marion Bartoli

Can Novak Djokovic become the first man to win a Calendar Slam in the Open Era?

Having won the Australian Open and Roland Garros this year, Djokovic is in with a chance of completing the Calendar Slam by winning all the four Majors in the calendar year.

Bartoli believes that while Djokovic is capable of achieving the feat, the chances of him winning all four Slams this year are slim.

“There are so many things that can happen during a Grand Slam,” Bartoli explained. “Of course he can do it but the chance is really tiny.”

“But he has what it takes inside him to do it,” she added. “It’s more about him controlling everything he can control, which is his temper, the calendar, how to get ready, maybe playing not so many matches during the hard court swing in the US, to try to save some energy for the US Open at the end of it, because I think the amount of pressure he is going to face if he is winning Wimbledon is going to be absolutely enormous.”

Djokovic will begin his Wimbledon title defense against Briton Jack Draper on Monday.

