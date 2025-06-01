Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | French Open 2025

The French Open 2025 is set for a thrilling fourth-round encounter between defending champion Iga Swiatek and 12th seed Elena Rybakina. Swiatek is aiming for her fourth consecutive title in Paris, and Rybakina stands in her way as she is the only player on the WTA tour to beat her twice on clay.

Swiatek is coming off a comfortable victory over Jaqueline Cristian 6-2, 7-5, extending her winning streak to 24 at the Roland Garros. The Pole didn’t enter the tournament as a heavy favourite due to her underwhelming performances this season, but she has yet to drop a set at this year’s French Open, showcasing her dominance in this tournament.

The two-time quarterfinalist Elena Rybakina is one step away from securing her third quarterfinal appearance in Paris. She is coming from a commanding victory against a formidable opponent, Jelena Ostapenko, whom she defeated 6-2, 6-2. After a slow start to the clay season, the Kazakh player entered the tournament with a title victory in Strasbourg and has continued her form so far.

Their head-to-head record stands at 4-4, highlighting the competitiveness of their rivalry. The duo has already met twice this year, in the United Cup and Doha, with both matches won by Swiatek in straight sets. Both players have faced each other twice on clay before, in 2024 in Stuttgart, when Rybakina emerged victorious in three sets, and in the 2023 Italian Open, where the Polish player had to retire in the third set.

Swiatek has a win-loss record of 38-2 at Roland Garros, boasting an overall win percentage of 88% on the surface. Conversely, Rybakina is the only player to defeat the former World No. 1 on the red dirt—this match promises to be one of the highlights of the tournament.

Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina match details

This Round of 16 match is set to take place on the Court Philippe Chatrier on June 1 (Sunday).

Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025

Time: The match is scheduled to begin at 12:10 PM local time, 2:30 PM IST (India), 5:00 AM EDT (USA), 10:00 AM BST (UK). (Depending on the conclusion of the previous match).

Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina Streaming Details

The fourth round clash between Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina at the French Open 2025 can be viewed on the following channels:

USA: TNT, HBO Max, TruTV

Canada: TSN, RDS

Europe (except France): Eurosport

France: France TV, Amazon Prime Video

For more streaming details, click here.

