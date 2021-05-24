Internationaux de Strasbourg 2021: Magda Linette vs Alize Cornet preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (8) Magda Linette vs Alize Cornet

Date: 25 May 2021

Tournament: Internationaux de Strasbourg 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Strasbourg, France

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: $235,238

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Magda Linette vs Alize Cornet preview

Magda Linette produced an assured performance in the first round of the 2021 Internationaux de Strasbourg on Sunday, taking out Nao Hibino with a 6-2, 6-0 rout. The Pole will now look to carry her momentum deeper into the tournament.

Awaiting Linette in the second round is home favorite Alize Cornet, who came through a tight two-set win over Kristyna Pliskova in her last match.

Alize Cornet

Cornet has made a poor start to the clay swing this year, to say the least. She has suffered first-round exits in her only two main draw appearances so far, and will be hopeful of turning over a new leaf at her home event this week.

Magda Linette vs Alize Cornet head-to-head

Having won both of their encounters so far, Alize Cornet leads the head-to-head over Magda Linette 2-0. That said, Linette pushed her opponent to a tough three-set battle in their last meeting, which was at the 2019 Italian Open.

Magda Linette vs Alize Cornet prediction

Magda Linette enjoys finishing quick points at the net.

Given her superior ranking and near-flawless performance in the opener, Magda Linette will enter this contest as the favorite on paper. That said, neither woman has been able to find a footing on the red dirt this season, and they are both in pursuit of a first quarterfinal.

Linette plays an aggressive counterpunching brand of tennis, but clay hasn't been her strongest surface over the years. The Pole has great movement on the dirt, but is vulnerable when made to play in longer rallies.

Linette will look to take on the role of the aggressor in this match-up. She does possess a strong backhand and nifty front court skills to do that, but will need to be patient against a dogged Alize Cornet.

The Frenchwoman will try to turn this into a physical affair and force Linette into overpressing. She will fancy her chances in a long-drawn-out battle, something the the eighth seed will definitely want to avoid.

Prediction: Magda Linette to win in two tight sets.