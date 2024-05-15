  • home icon
  • "Is it enough to win against Novak Djokovic? I don't read a crystal ball" - When Rafael Nadal spoke on his chances against Serb in French Open QF

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified May 15, 2024 00:30 GMT
Rafael Nadal once spoke about his chances against Novak Djokovic in th quarterfinals of the French Open.

Nadal told the media:

"I don't know if it will be enough.Â The first two sets were great for me.Â I played well.Â The level was good.Â Is it enough to win against Djokovic?Â I don't know.Â I don't read a crystal ball. So if I play well and if my opponent plays better than me, I will shake hands and congratulate and then I will move on.Â I will continue to work."

