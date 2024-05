Rafael Nadal once spoke about his chances against Novak Djokovic in th quarterfinals of the French Open.

Nadal told the media:

"I don't know if it will be enough. The first two sets were great for me. I played well. The level was good. Is it enough to win against Djokovic? I don't know. I don't read a crystal ball. So if I play well and if my opponent plays better than me, I will shake hands and congratulate and then I will move on. I will continue to work."

