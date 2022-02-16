"It's a part of the job right now in order to travel" - Jennifer Brady on Novak Djokovic's vaccination stance 

In a recent interview on Tennis Channel, Jennifer Brady weighed in on Novak Djokovic's stance against taking the COVID-19 vaccine. While stating that everyone is entitled to their own "opinions and beliefs," Brady highlighted that getting vaccinated is "part of the job" right now.

Novak Djokovic revealed in an interview on Tuesday that he was ready to sacrifice playing in future Grand Slams, stating that the "principles of decision-making on his body" are more important to him than winning titles.

More: Novak Djokovic said missing future majors with COVID-19 vaccination mandates is "the price I'm willing to pay" in an interview with the BBC.More: es.pn/3oQKrNq Novak Djokovic said missing future majors with COVID-19 vaccination mandates is "the price I'm willing to pay" in an interview with the BBC.More: es.pn/3oQKrNq https://t.co/CQNqASk42U

Reacting to the interview, Brady emphasized that she took the COVID-19 vaccine in July despite her busy schedule.

She also pointed out that it is mandatory to get the jab in order to travel anywhere these days before saying Djokovic has a lot to "think about."

"Yeah, everyone is entitled to their own opinions and their beliefs but at this day and age right now, I mean for me, I got the vaccine back in July but it was more of a convenient thing. I wasn't home, I wasn't able to play out my schedule according to the vaccines," said Brady.

"It's a part of the job right now, in order to travel, just travel overseas, and travel even coming back to America. People aren't even allowed in unless they are vaccinated. So, it's a decision that he's going to think about," added the 2021 Australian Open runner-up.

The Serb is currently the only unvaccinated player among the top-100 ranked players on the ATP tour.

Novak Djokovic set to feature at Dubai Tennis Championships

Novak Djokovic at the Davis Cup Finals in 2021

Djokovic will begin his 2022 season at the Dubai Tennis Championships, an ATP 500 level event that begins on February 21.

Dubai tournament director Salah Tahlak was extremely excited to welcome the Serb back on tour. In an interview, he stated that the 34-year-old will have "no concerns" over his vaccination status in Dubai since it is not compulsory to be vaccinated before entering the Gulf state.

Djokovic returns to action in Dubai next week. @DjokerNole kicks off his 360th career week at No. 1 today, and 85th straight week.He's the first man in ATP rankings history to have two stints of 85+ straight weeks at No. 1 (he had a 122-week run at No. 1 from 2014 to 2016).Djokovic returns to action in Dubai next week. .@DjokerNole kicks off his 360th career week at No. 1 today, and 85th straight week.He's the first man in ATP rankings history to have two stints of 85+ straight weeks at No. 1 (he had a 122-week run at No. 1 from 2014 to 2016).Djokovic returns to action in Dubai next week.

""It's better to think of the future and be positive. I think it's great to have him [Djokovic] back... We have no concerns over [his vaccination status] because the most important thing for us is to follow government policy and protocols. The government here doesn't require someone to be vaccinated to enter the country. As long as he undergoes PCR testing and those tests are negative, then he can enter," said Tahlak.

Djokovic will be eyeing his sixth title in Dubai, a tournament he last won in 2020.

