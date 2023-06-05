"It's someone's worst nightmare" - Serena Williams ex-coach Rennae Stubbs fears for Ons Jabeur's next opponent Beatriz Haddad Maia

Australian coach and television commentator Rennae Stubbs believes Beatriz Haddad Maia will have a lot of problems in her next match against Ons Jabeur.

Rennae Stubbs gave her prediction on the upcoming quarterfinal of the 2023 French Open between Ons Jabeur and Beatriz Haddad Maia, scheduled for June 7. The Tunisian and the Brazilian will face off for the third time at this year's Roland Garros, with Jabeur, the current World No. 7, being the favorite to win.

Stubbs took to social media to give her prediction about the match and explain what Haddad Maia will struggle with the most against the polyvalent Jabeur.

"Making a prediction that Ons Jabeur will hit over 30 plus drop shots against Haddad Maia in the next match... life is not going to be fun for Bea running in for drop shots without being able to slide, it’s someone's worst nightmare," Stubbs wrote on Twitter.

Rennae Stubbs 🟦👍🏼 @rennaestubbs Making a prediction that @Ons_Jabeur will hit over 30 plus drop shots against Haddad Maia in the next match… life is not going to be fun for Bea running in for drop shots without being able to slide, it’s someones worst nightmare. Making a prediction that @Ons_Jabeur will hit over 30 plus drop shots against Haddad Maia in the next match… life is not going to be fun for Bea running in for drop shots without being able to slide, it’s someones worst nightmare.

Jabeur and Haddad Maia met two times previously to their upcoming match at the 2023 French Open, with the Tunisian winning in both instances. The 28-year-old defeated the Brazilian in the first round of the 2016 Joue-Les-Tours ITF, 6-4, 6-4. She also came out victorious in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Stuttgart Open, 6-3, 6-0.

On her way to the French Open quarterfinals, meanwhile, Jabeur bested Lucia Bronzetti, 6-4, 6-1, in the first round. She then beat Ocean Dodin, 6-2, 6-3, in the second round, Olga Danilovic, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, in the third round, and Bernarda Pera, 6-3, 6-1, in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, Haddad Maia defeated Tatjana Maria, 6-0, 6-1, in the first round and Diana Shnaider, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4, in the second round. She went to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5, in the third round, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-7(3), 6-3, 7-5, in the fourth round.

Ons Jabeur: "I have to accept my current condition"

Ons Jabeur at the 2023 French Open

Ons Jabeur talked about being back to form after coming back from an injury that had kept her out of competition for months.

Shortly after the Australian Open in January, Jabeur underwent minor knee surgery and was sidelined for two months. She returned, only to have to go back to recovery once again, after being forced to retire three games into her 2023 Stuttgart Open semi-final match against Iga Swiatek.

"For me, being injured was part of my path, how the season would have started here this year. I worked a lot on my mental health and worked a lot on how to manage all this because I believe a lot of injuries are connected to our emotional part. I’m trying to manage that," Ons Jabeur said in a recent press conference.

The Tunisian believes she is still not at 100%, but is happy that she is winning nevertheless.

"These things take a lot of time. I have to accept my current condition now, because I was injured quite a lot of times this year. So this happens. I’m not going to be impatient. I will give time to my body to adapt. And right now I’m winning matches without being at 100%, so I’m learning," the 28-year-old added.

Jabeur has been utterly dominant in the 2023 French Open so far and is one of the favorites to go all the way.

Poll : 0 votes