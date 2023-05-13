Italian Open 2023 Day 6: Men's and Women's Singles Predictions, ft. Casper Ruud vs Alexander Bublik

The sixth day of main draw action at the Italian Open on Sunday will feature eight second-round and as many third-round matches in men's singles. It will also have 10 second- and third-round matches in women's singles. 28 seeds, two wildcards, five qualifiers, and a lucky loser will be in action.

On a rain-affected Saturday, the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Lorenzo Sonego, Anhelina Kalinina, and Qinwen Zhang were victorious, respectively beating Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Yoshihito Nishioka, Sofia Kenin, and Anna Bondar.

Without further ado, here's a look at how the following five men's and women's singles third-round matches at the Italian Open on Sunday could pan out:

#1 Jannik Sinner (Italian Open eighth-seed) vs Alexander Shevchenko

Jannik Sinner

Eighth seed Jannik Sinner takes on lucky loser Alexander Muller at the Italian Open for a place in the fourth round.

World No. 8 Sinner beat Thanasi Kokkinakis in his opener to improve to 27-6 on the season. Meanwhile, the 93rd-ranked Shevchenko improved to 4-3 in 2023 by beating Sebastian Baez in his opener.

The two players haven't met before, but the in-form Sinner should take this one.

Pick: Sinner in straight sets

#2 Casper Ruud vs Alexander Bublik

Alexander Bublik

Fourth seed Casper Ruud locks horns with the unseeded Alexander Bublik for a place in the Italian Open fourth round.

World No. 4 Ruud is now 12-9 after beating Arthur Rinderknech in his opener. Meanwhile, the 49th-ranked Bublik improved to 7-15 in 2023 following a pair of wins this week.

Ruud is 4-1 lifetime against Bublik and should take this one.

Pick: Ruud in straight sets

#3 Daria Kasatkina vs Julia Grabher

Daria Kasatkina

Eighth seed Daria Kasatkina takes on Julia Grabher for a place in the Italian Open fourth round.

World No. 9 Kasatkina improved to 11-11 in 2023 after seeing off Lisa Paigato in her opener. Meanwhile, the 89th-ranked Grabher is up to 11-15 on the season after a pair of wins this week.

The two players haven't clashed before, but the in-form Kasatkina should prevail in a tight tussle.

Pick: Kasatkina in three sets

#4 Maria Sakkari vs Marketa Vondrouseva

Maria Sakkari

Ninth seed Maria Sakkari continues her campaign at the Italian Open with a win over the unseeded Marketa Vondrouseva.

World No.8 Sakkari is now 20-9 in 2023 after seeing off Barbora Strycova in her opener. Meanwhile, the 70th-ranked Vondrousova has had two wins this week to improve to 18-7 on the season.

The two players haven't clashed before, but expect the Greek to take this one.

Pick: Sakkari in three sets

#5 Cameron Norrie vs Marton Fucsovics

Cameron Norrie

Thirteenth seed Cameron Norrie locks horns with Marton Fucsovics in the third round.

World No. 13 Norrie is 24-8 on the season after beating qualifier Alexandre Muller in his opener. Meanwhile, the 92nd-ranked Fucsovics registered two wins this year to improve to 10-9 in 2023.

Norrie has won all four of their meetings and should win again.

Pick: Norrie in straight sets

