Italian Open 2025: Marcos Giron vs Gabriel Diallo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Marcos Giron vs Gabriel Diallo

Date: May 7, 2024

Tournament: Italian Open 2025

Round: First Round

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize Money: €8,055,385

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Marcos Giron vs Gabriel Diallo preview

Giron has had an underwhelming clay swing so far - Source: Getty

Marcos Giron will take on Gabriel Diallo in the opening round of the 2025 Italian Open.

Giron has had a decent start to the year, making it to the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International, the Delray Beach Open, and the Mexican Open. He also made a decent third round at the Australian Open and a fourth round run at the Indian Wells Masters.

However, the European clay swing has been a different story for the American so far. He suffered a second-round exit at the Monte-Carlo Masters to Jack Draper, following which he faced an opening-round exit at the BMW Open in Munich and then a second-round exit at the Madrid Open to Matteo Berrettini. He tried to gain some momentum at the Estoril Challenger but faced another opening-round defeat.

On the other hand. Gabriel Diallo has been steadily rising up the ranks and trying to become a household name. He had many respectable campaigns during the initial part of the season, reaching the second round of the Hong Kong Open, the Australian Open, the Indian Wells Masters, and some other tournaments. It is worth noting that the Canadian played the qualifiers in many events to qualify for the main draw.

However, things took a 180 when he kicked off his campaign at the European clay swing. He started the swing with a second-round exit at the Bucharest Open and then suffered a massive setback as he failed to qualify for the main draw of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Barcelona Open. However, he bounced in significant fashion, making it to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open as a lucky loser.

Marcos Giron vs Gabriel Diallo head-to-head

This will be the maiden meeting between the two men, meaning their rivalry currently stands at 0-0.

Marcos Giron vs Gabriel Diallo odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Marcos Giron +140 +1.5 (-190) Under 22.5 (-118) Gabriel Diallo -180 -1.5 (+130) Over 22.5 (-120)

Marcos Giron vs Gabriel Diallo prediction

Gabriel Diallo at the Madrid Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Not only did Gabriel Diallo reach the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open, but he also defeated the likes of Zizou Bergs, Kamil Majchrzak, Cameron Norrie, and 15th seed Grigor Dimitrov. Though his journey was ended by the 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti, the Canadian should have received a huge confidence boost with his rapid development ahead of the rest of the clay swing.

Meanwhile, Giron has made some decent runs throughout his career on clay, but the 31-year-old never really made his mark on the surface. Coupled with the fact that the 23-year-old will be on a high after his Madrid Open run, he is bound to come out guns blazing and get the better of the American, who has been struggling at the clay swing this year.

Pick: Gabriel Diallo in straight sets.

