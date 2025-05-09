Italian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka vs Marie Bouzkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs Marie Bouzkova

Date: May 10, 2025

Tournament: Italian Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $6,831,315

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Naomi Osaka vs Marie Bouzkova preview

Osaka at the Italian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Naomi Osaka will take on Marie Bouzkova in the third round of the 2025 Italian Open. The Japanese has ousted Sara Errani and Viktorija Glubic in the opening two rounds, while the Czech has defeated Mayar Sheriff and 18th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Osaka kicked off her year with heartbreak as injuries forced her to retire mid-match in the final of the ASB Classic and the third round of the Australian Open. She returned for the Sunshine Double, where she faced an exit in the opening round of the BNP Paribas Open, but made a positive fourth round in Miami.

She kicked off her European clay swing at the Madrid Open, but suffered a shock opening round defeat to Lucia Bornzetti. With the hope of finding her rhythm on clay, Osaka entered the WTA 125K in Saint-Marlo, which ended up being a great decision as she ended up winning the tournament.

Bouzkova had a dream start to 2025, reaching the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International. However, she then suffered a huge setback as she lost four consecutive opening-round matches in Adelaide, Melbourne, Indian Wells, and Miami.

She headed to the European clay swing with the hope of turning fortune in her favor and succeeded with a much-needed quarterfinal run at the Copa Colsanitas. The Czech made it to the second round of the Madrid, where she was defeated by seventh seed Mirra Andreeva.

Naomi Osaka vs Marie Bouzkova head-to-head

This will be the third meeting between the two women, with Osaka leading their rivalry 2-0.

Naomi Osaka vs Marie Bouzkova odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Naomi Osaka -200 Marie Bouzkova +155

(Odds will be updated when available)

Naomi Osaka vs Marie Bouzkova prediciton

Bouzkova at the 2025 Mutua Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Osaka has received a much-needed confidence boost thanks to her Saint-Malo triumph, which was the first clay title of her career. And though she went down a set during her second-round match against Golubic, the Japanese exhibited immense resilience to turn things around and clinch a 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 win.

It is going to be a blockbuster battle between the two women as Bouzkova, who hasn't dropped a single set and is coming off a phenomenal 6-0, 6-3 win against Haddad Maia. However, it should be Osaka, who is on a seven-match win streak, who should emerge victorious in a match that promises to test both players' mental fortitude.

Pick: Naomi Osaka to win in three sets.

