Japan Open 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Brandon Nakashima vs Marton Fucsovics

Date: September 27, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Japan Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize Money: $2,226,470

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Brandon Nakashima vs Marton Fucsovics preview

Brandon Nakashima at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Nakashima, ranked No. 33, enters Tokyo with a mixed 2025 campaign, posting a 29-23 win-loss record. He has regularly advanced deep in tournaments, making the quarterfinals and semifinals, but has yet to make the leap into a final or lift a title. Still, his consistency and ability to win tough matches make him a threat.

Fucsovics, ranked No. 58, has had a more tempered season. He holds a 17-10 win-loss record so far, but with a big highlight. He claimed the Winston-Salem ATP 250 title in August, his first hard-court trophy. He’s also made quarterfinal and semifinal runs at lower-level events and has competed in challengers to maintain form.

Brandon Nakashima vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head

Nakashima and Fucsovic's head-to-head record stands at 0-0 on the ATP Tour. However, they have faced off in qualifying at the Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati. Fucsovics won that battle 6-2, 6-4.

Brandon Nakashima vs Marton Fucsovics odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Brandon Nakashima -135 -0.5 (-130) Over 23.5 (110) Marton Fucsovics +105 +0.5 (-110) Under 23.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Brandon Nakashima vs Marton Fucsovics prediction

Marton Fucsovics at the 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers Second Round - Source: Getty

Since the US Open, Nakashima has shown signs of life. He reached the semifinals in Chengdu, defeating Juncheng Shang and Marcos Giron along the way. In Tokyo, he escaped a test in round one with a 6-7(6), 7-6(4), 6-2 victory over Jordan Thompson. Those wins suggest he's in decent rhythm.

Fucsovics, however, has struggled. After a first-round US Open exit, he dropped consecutive matches to lower-ranked opponents, including World No. 156 Jurij Rodionov and World No. 175 Lukas Neumayer of Austria in Davis Cup.

Still, in Tokyo, he showed fight. The Hungarian was the top seed in qualifying and went past the likes of Filip Misolic and Matteo Arnaldi to qualify for the main draw. He then edged past eighth seed Frances Tiafoe 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 in the first round.

Nakashima’s form and consistency give him the edge. Fucsovics can threaten a set, but Nakashima should control with depth and tempo. Expect a straight-sets win, perhaps with a tight second set before Nakashima closes it out.

Pick: Nakashima to win in straight sets.

