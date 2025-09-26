Japan Open 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Brandon Nakashima vs Marton Fucsovics
Date: September 27, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Japan Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan
Category: ATP 500
Surface: Outdoor hard
Prize Money: $2,226,470
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Brandon Nakashima vs Marton Fucsovics preview
Nakashima, ranked No. 33, enters Tokyo with a mixed 2025 campaign, posting a 29-23 win-loss record. He has regularly advanced deep in tournaments, making the quarterfinals and semifinals, but has yet to make the leap into a final or lift a title. Still, his consistency and ability to win tough matches make him a threat.
Fucsovics, ranked No. 58, has had a more tempered season. He holds a 17-10 win-loss record so far, but with a big highlight. He claimed the Winston-Salem ATP 250 title in August, his first hard-court trophy. He’s also made quarterfinal and semifinal runs at lower-level events and has competed in challengers to maintain form.
Brandon Nakashima vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head
Nakashima and Fucsovic's head-to-head record stands at 0-0 on the ATP Tour. However, they have faced off in qualifying at the Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati. Fucsovics won that battle 6-2, 6-4.
Brandon Nakashima vs Marton Fucsovics odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Brandon Nakashima vs Marton Fucsovics prediction
Since the US Open, Nakashima has shown signs of life. He reached the semifinals in Chengdu, defeating Juncheng Shang and Marcos Giron along the way. In Tokyo, he escaped a test in round one with a 6-7(6), 7-6(4), 6-2 victory over Jordan Thompson. Those wins suggest he's in decent rhythm.
Fucsovics, however, has struggled. After a first-round US Open exit, he dropped consecutive matches to lower-ranked opponents, including World No. 156 Jurij Rodionov and World No. 175 Lukas Neumayer of Austria in Davis Cup.
Still, in Tokyo, he showed fight. The Hungarian was the top seed in qualifying and went past the likes of Filip Misolic and Matteo Arnaldi to qualify for the main draw. He then edged past eighth seed Frances Tiafoe 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 in the first round.
Nakashima’s form and consistency give him the edge. Fucsovics can threaten a set, but Nakashima should control with depth and tempo. Expect a straight-sets win, perhaps with a tight second set before Nakashima closes it out.
Pick: Nakashima to win in straight sets.