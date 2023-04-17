Jessica Pegula detailed a hilarious experience she had with a Qdoba employee at the airport and drew parallels between her experience and an episode of the sitcom 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'.

On April 16, Pegula scored a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Austria's Julia Grabher, completing a clean sweep for team USA and securing their spot in the Billie Jean King Cup finals.

On her way home from the event in Delray Beach, Florida, Jessica Pegula stopped over for a quesadilla at a Qdoba outlet at the airport. However, she was unable to get cheese on her food as the only available cheese was reserved for other dishes.

"My first thread…I’m at Qdoba in the airport & I really wanted a quesadilla. I get up in line & he says we ran out of cheese. I look over and I’m like what about that cheese? He said that’s only for the bowls. I’m like but it’s the same? I don’t care if you can use that cheese…," Pegula tweeted.

The World No. 3 was left confused by her interaction with the Qdoba employee.

"He says no that’s our last bin of cheese for the bowls. I told him but it’s the same, someone is going to use the cheese? He just kept saying but it’s our last amount of cheese for bowls so we can’t use it. I ended up getting a bowl with cheese and left confused. Is it just me??," she added.

Pegula added that the only joy she got out of the experience was that the situation was straight out of an episode of the sitcom 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'.

"The only joy I got out of this situation was that I felt like I was in a Curb Your Enthusiasm episode which is my dream anyways and maybe one day will be an episode. Thoughts?" she questioned.

"Truly was a Seinfeld/Larry David moment" - Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula later clarified that the purpose of her post was not to criticize the Qdoba employee, as there may have been health or inventory rules in place. Rather, she found the situation amusing, likening it to a "Seinfeld/Larry David moment."

"The point of my thread wasn’t that the worker was wrong, maybe he was following some health rules or inventory rules but the fact the cheese was right there and yet so far…made me laugh and truly was a Seinfield/Larry David moment. End of story. I don’t hate Qdoba," Pegula concluded.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff's dominant showing at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers gave team USA a strong start to their campaign for a 19th title at the event. The pair's close friendship was also on display at the qualifiers as Pegula cheered on Gauff with a handmade sign during her doubles match alongside partner Caty McNally.

