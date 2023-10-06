"Just to hear that fact is making me cry" - When Novak Djokovic commented on longest-ever Grand Slam final vs Rafael Nadal at Australian Open 2012

Novak Djokovic clinched his third Australian Open title in 2012 by defeating Rafael Nadal in the final.

Djokovic's path to the title included wins over Paolo Lorenzi, Santiago Giraldo, Nicolas Mahut, Lleyton Hewitt, David Ferrer, and Andy Murray before squaring off against Nadal in the final.

In that thrilling five-set encounter, the Serb emerged victorious over the Spaniard with a score of 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-5. This match stands as the longest major final match by duration in the history of tennis, lasting an astonishing five hours and 53 minutes.

During the post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic expressed that, for him, this win ranked as the greatest alongside Wimbledon. He claimed that the fact that it was the longest-ever Grand Slam final was "making him cry".

"Yes. Right now, yes. Probably Wimbledon because Wimbledon is right up there next to this one because it's just the tournament that I always dreamed of winning," he said.

"But this one I think comes out on the top because just the fact that we played almost six hours is incredible, incredible. I think it's probably the longest finals in the history of all Grand Slams, and just to hear that fact is making me cry, really," he added.

The Serb felt immense pride being among the tournament's elite multiple winners and was "flattered" to play before legends like Rod Laver and a dedicated late-night audience of 15,000. It was an incredible experience for him.

"I'm very proud just to be part of this history, part of the elite of the players that have won this tournament for several times, and I was very flattered to be playing in front of Rod Laver, in front of the all‑time greats, and in front of 15,000 people that stayed until 1:30 a.m.It's incredible, really," he said.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have faced each other nine times in Grand Slam finals

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have squared off in nine Grand Slam finals, with the Spaniard winning six while the Serb won three.

Their first meeting was at the 2010 US Open final, which Nadal won with a score of 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2. The second final between the two took place at Wimbledon in 2011, with the Serb emerging victorious with a score of 6-4, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3.

Their third Grand Slam final came at the 2011 US Open, with the Belgrade native again winning 6-2, 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-1.

The 2012 Australian Open final was the fourth Major final clash between the two before they met in that year's French Open title clash, which Nadal won 6-4, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.

Their sixth meeting took place at the 2013 US Open finals, with Rafael Nadal defeating Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1. The seventh showdown occurred at the 2014 French Open, where four-time defending champion Nadal emerged as the victor, securing his ninth French Open title with a score of 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4.

In their eighth encounter at the 2019 Australian Open, Djokovic clinched his seventh Melbourne Major title, defeating Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

Their most recent face-off in a Grand Slam final was in 2020 at the French Open, with Nadal emerging victorious with a score of 6-0, 6-2, 7-5.

