"Just imagine the good he could do if he used his platform to promote public health and science rather than, um, woo-woo" - Dr. Gavin Yamey on Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has received fresh backlash following his continuous refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine that led him to miss his second Grand Slam of the year – the US Open.

Gavin Yamey, physician and director of the Center for Policy Impact in Global Health at Duke University, was among those who recently called out the Serb on social media.

Yamey lamented the fact that Djokovic hadn't used his popularity and influence to "promote public health and science."

"With Djokovic back in the news today, it seems like a very good moment to remind ourselves of what he’s said," Yamey wrote on Twitter.

"He’s one of the world’s most famous people; just imagine the good he could do if he used his platform to promote public health & science rather than, um, woo-woo," he added.

Prof. Gavin Yamey MD MPH @GYamey



He’s one of the world’s most famous people; just imagine the good he could do if he used his platform to promote public health & science rather than, um, woo-woo Prof. Gavin Yamey MD MPH @GYamey “I am opposed to vaccination”



“I know some people that, through energetical transformation, through the power of prayer, through the power of gratitude, they managed to turn the most toxic food, or maybe most polluted water, into the most healing water”



—Novak Djokovic “I am opposed to vaccination” “I know some people that, through energetical transformation, through the power of prayer, through the power of gratitude, they managed to turn the most toxic food, or maybe most polluted water, into the most healing water”—Novak Djokovic With Djokovic back in the news today, it seems like a very good moment to remind ourselves of what he’s saidHe’s one of the world’s most famous people; just imagine the good he could do if he used his platform to promote public health & science rather than, um, woo-woo twitter.com/gyamey/status/… With Djokovic back in the news today, it seems like a very good moment to remind ourselves of what he’s said He’s one of the world’s most famous people; just imagine the good he could do if he used his platform to promote public health & science rather than, um, woo-woo twitter.com/gyamey/status/…

In an earlier tweet, Yamey quoted Djokovic expressing his opposition to vaccination. It also included another statement from the 21-time Grand Slam champion about turning the "most polluted water" into the "most healing water" through "energetical transformation" and the "power of prayer."

“'I am opposed to vaccination,' tweeted Yamey, quoting Novak Djokovic.

“'I know some people that, through energetical transformation, through the power of prayer, through the power of gratitude, they managed to turn the most toxic food, or maybe most polluted water, into the most healing water.'"

Prof. Gavin Yamey MD MPH @GYamey “I am opposed to vaccination”



“I know some people that, through energetical transformation, through the power of prayer, through the power of gratitude, they managed to turn the most toxic food, or maybe most polluted water, into the most healing water”



—Novak Djokovic “I am opposed to vaccination” “I know some people that, through energetical transformation, through the power of prayer, through the power of gratitude, they managed to turn the most toxic food, or maybe most polluted water, into the most healing water”—Novak Djokovic

Djokovic made these statements during separate livestreams on Facebook and Instagram at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yamey also compared Djokovic to boxing legend Muhammad Ali, who instead used his fame to speak in a video promotion of the "No Shots, No School" vaccine mandate for the New York City Department of Health in 1978.

"There’s Djokovic. And then there’s Muhammad Ali’s iconic public service announcement on free childhood vaccines in 1978. Different celebrities use their fame in different ways I guess," wrote Yamey.

Prof. Gavin Yamey MD MPH @GYamey



And then there’s Muhammad Ali’s iconic public service announcement on free childhood vaccines in 1978



Different celebrities use their fame in different ways I guess



youtu.be/rEOO8SAVqUU twitter.com/gyamey/status/… Prof. Gavin Yamey MD MPH @GYamey



He’s one of the world’s most famous people; just imagine the good he could do if he used his platform to promote public health & science rather than, um, woo-woo With Djokovic back in the news today, it seems like a very good moment to remind ourselves of what he’s saidHe’s one of the world’s most famous people; just imagine the good he could do if he used his platform to promote public health & science rather than, um, woo-woo twitter.com/gyamey/status/… With Djokovic back in the news today, it seems like a very good moment to remind ourselves of what he’s said He’s one of the world’s most famous people; just imagine the good he could do if he used his platform to promote public health & science rather than, um, woo-woo twitter.com/gyamey/status/… There’s DjokovicAnd then there’s Muhammad Ali’s iconic public service announcement on free childhood vaccines in 1978Different celebrities use their fame in different ways I guess There’s Djokovic And then there’s Muhammad Ali’s iconic public service announcement on free childhood vaccines in 1978Different celebrities use their fame in different ways I guess youtu.be/rEOO8SAVqUU twitter.com/gyamey/status/…

"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic (left) loses his chance to avenge his 2021 US Open final loss to Daniil Medvedev (right)

Novak Djokovic took to social media to announce his withdrawal from the US Open a couple of hours before the draw was revealed.

The Serb's unvaccinated status prevents him from entering the US as per its travel restrictions. Foreign citizens must be fully vaccinated to be admitted entry.

"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!" posted Novak Djokovic on Twitter and on his Instagram story.

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. 🏼 See you soon tennis world! 🏼 Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support.Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again.🏼 See you soon tennis world! Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. ❤️ Good luck to my fellow players! I’ll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. 💪🏼 See you soon tennis world! 👋🏼

Djokovic has faced criticism not just for his anti-vaccine stance, but also for his late withdrawals from a number of tournaments, which have prevented more deserving players from entering the main draw.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala