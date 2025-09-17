Korea Open Day 4: Women's singles predictions ft. Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea, Emma Raducanu vs Barbora Krejcikova 

The Korea Open is in full swing on the women's tour. The first three days of the event have been frustrating due to rain stoppages so far.

Sofia Kenin and Eva Lys started on a positive note but couldn't make their mark in the second round. While Kenin was stunned by Maya Joint, Lys fell prey to Clara Tauson of Denmark.

Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu and Barbora Krejcikova began their campaigns with a hectic victory in Seoul. Amid rain stoppages and windy conditions, the duo got the job done in straight sets in the first round.

Day Four will feature the top two seeds, Iga Swiatek and Ekaterina Alexandrova, in Seoul. Without further ado, let's look at the lineup and predictions for Thursday.

1) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Ella Seidel

Haddad Maia is the sixth seed in the Korea Open - Source: Getty

First up, Beatriz Haddad Maia will take on Ella Seidel in the second round.

Haddad Maia has had a quiet season so far. After a second-round exit in Wimbledon, she reached the last 16 in New York and quarterfinals in Sao Paulo. The Brazilian started her campaign with a confident win against Back Da-Yeon, 6-4, 6-3.

Ella Seidel, meanwhile, is starting to get a taste of the main tour this year. After a quarterfinal appearance in Cluj-Napoca, she reached the last 16 in Stuttgart and Cincinnati. The 20-year-old entered the main draw in Seoul via the qualifiers and defeated Jessika Ponchet in the first round, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Haddad Maia has tightened the screws in the last few weeks on tour. Her opponent is very much capable of having a say in this bout, but she should be able to deal with the threat and advance to the next round.

Predicted Winner: Beatriz Haddad Maia

2) Emma Raducanu vs Barbora Krejcikova

Raducanu at the Korea Open Tennis - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Next up, Emma Raducanu will lock horns with Barbora Krejcikova in the second round of the Korea Open.

Raducanu has been far more resilient this year. After a semifinal finish in Washington, she reached the third round in Cincinnati and New York. The Brit started her campaign with a formidable win over Jaqueline Cristian, 6-3, 6-4.

Krejcikova, meanwhile, started her season in Strasbourg this year. She entered the Korea Open after a fourth-round exit in Cincinnati and a quarterfinal appearance in New York. The Czech started her campaign by cruising past Back Da-Yeon in the first round.

Considering their record on hard courts and experience at the highest level, Krejcikova will be a slight favorite to win. The Czech should be able to dig deep and find a way past the talented Raducanu in the second round.

Predicted Winner: Barbora Krejcikova

3) Iga Swiatek vs Sorana Cirstea

Cirstea at the Korea Open Tennis - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Next up, Iga Swiatek will square off against Sorana Cirstea in the second round.

Swiatek made amends for her ordinary start to the season with a remarkable title triumph at Wimbledon. She also claimed the honours in Cincinnati and reached the semifinals in New York. The Pole has received a first-round bye at the Korea Open this year.

Meanwhile, Sorana Cirstea has also made some valuable contributions so far. After a disappointing exit in Montreal, she reached the last 16 in Cincinnati and clinched the title in Cleveland. The Romanian started her campaign with a confident win against Anastasia Zakharova, 6-3, 6-1.

No points for guessing that Swiatek will be a clear favourite to come out on top. The Pole will be eager to finish the season on a high and do the business in Seoul this month.

Predicted Winner: Iga Swiatek

3) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Lois Boisson

Boisson at the Korea Open Tennis - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Ekaterina Alexandrova will take on Lois Boisson in the second round.

Boisson has been one of the surprise packages this year. After a title-winning run in Saint-Gaudens (ITF W75), she reached the semifinal of the French Open on her debut. The 22-year-old made amends for her early loss in New York by defeating Yeon Woo Ku in the first round, 6-2, 6-1.

Alexandrova, meanwhile, has had an ordinary season, considering her high standards. After a title-winning run in Linz, she secured a runner-up finish in Monterrey and reached the fourth round in New York. The Russian was eliminated by Iga Swiatek at the US Open, 6-3, 6-1.

Boisson will test Alexandrova to the limits in the second round. The youngster captured her first main tour title in July and will be hungry for more. Considering her sharpness on tour, she should be able to cause an upset in this bout.

Predicted Winner: Lois Boisson

