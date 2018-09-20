Laver Cup 2018: Tennis stars gear up for a good time at Chicago

Sohinee Basu FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 90 // 20 Sep 2018, 22:15 IST

Roger Federer of Team Europe meets and \greets his fans ahead of Laver Cup

The cauldron has bubbled restlessly right from the ensuing month of the year with the end-January Australian Open. Right from then, it has been a whirlwind 9 months of intense tennis with a hectic line-up of tournaments sprawled across the better part of the year. It has always been a case of a breathless journey for the players on tour. May brings with it the Roland Garros drama at the French Open before quickly shifting in July to the grass green turf of the Wimbledon lawns before the action tumbles into a showdown at Flushing Meadows for the year-ending Grand Slam championship, the US Open. With so much of closely-spaced Majors which are peppered with Masters and other events dotting the calendar, at the end of day, it does take a toll on the body exposed to an incredible amount of physical movement and endowed with the inevitable pressure of making every day count in the circuit.

The innovative Laver Cup was designed in all probability with an attempt to merge work and play in a unique creation that was given life in 2017. Scheduled to be conducted every year two weeks post the conclusion of the US Open, the Laver Cup showcases the clash-off between Team Europe and Team World, each comprising of six top players of the game. The three-day bonanza beginning from the 21st of September serves as an occasion for the best of the circuit to let their hair down and warm up to a fun-filled exciting event where the very best of Europe lock horns with players from the rest of the continents.

The two teams are captained by two legends of the sport, the 11-time Grand Slam Champion Bjorn Borg heads Team Europe whilst it's 7-time Grand Slam Champion John McEnroe who is the helmsman for Team World. The maiden campaign which began last year in the name of another legend, Rod Laver saw Team Europe seal a 15-9 victory against Team World.

We don't always take selfies together, but when we do, we keep it classy #TeamEurope2018 pic.twitter.com/p5khbltPXl — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 19, 2018

In the run-up to the grand event, the tennis stars seem to be having a gala time going around the United States visiting various cities. With 20-time Grand Slam Champion Roger Federer and the likes of Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov, Novak Djokovic, David Goffin, Kyle Edmund to boast of in Team Europe, things look pretty classy in the Europe camp. Djokovic, who has been freshly crowned as the US Open Champion has been on a roll this year ever since his comeback. Team Europe seems ready for battle and have the sharpest warriors on their side.

On the Team World side, it is just as amazing with the latest biggie of the tennis world, Kevin Anderson in the team along with his marathon partner Josh Isner, Jack Sock, Diego Schwartzman, Nick Kyrgios and Frances Tiafoe who are all going to be led in charge by John McEnroe. In Team World's visit to Chicago, things looked quite in place of them! The South African Anderson stormed into the scene majorly when he upset Roger Federer in the Wimbledon quarter-finals and went on to oust Isner in a terribly long and draining encounter only to succumb to Djokovic in the finals. All in all, the players of Team World look strong and will be quick to pull a surprise act and is looking to create a few upsets again.

With United Center, Chicago getting ready to host the players from 21st to 23rd September where the teams will compete to reach 13 points first. With four matches lined up on the first two days which includes three singles and one doubles, things look pretty good and happening. Laver Cup comes like a breather event free from the pressure of tour matches and that is what makes it stand out. Although Team Europe looks like the undoubtedly stronger one on paper what with the likes of Federer and Djokovic in it, but it is too early in the day to roll our eyes at the McEnroe led brigade of the big-serving team highlighted by the Anderson's and Isner's. Overall we are headed to an exciting three days which offers the players a rare chance to relax and play, replete with entertainment and the right amount of tennis action.