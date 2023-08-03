Los Cabos Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (6) Nicolas Jarry

Date: August 3, 2023

Tournament: Los Cabos Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Los Cabos, Mexico

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $852,480

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN | Australia - BeIN Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during Wimbledon

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will face sixth seed Nicolas Jarry in the quarterfinals of the Los Cabos Open.

Tsitsipas entered the ATP 250 event following a fourth-round exit at Wimbledon. He received a walkover to the second round by virtue of being the top seed. Here, the Greek was up against John Isner and broke twice in the opening set to win it 6-2. Both players started the second set strongly before Tsitsipas broke in the fifth game.

The 24-year-old had four break points in the seventh game but could not convert any of them. However, his solitary break was enough to see him claim the second set 6-4 and move on to the quarterfinals in Los Cabos.

Nicolas Jarry's grass-court season ended with a third-round elimination at the hands of eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon. The Chilean was seeded sixth at the ATP 250 event and started with a 6-3, 6-1 win over local boy Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez. He then faced Dutchman Gijs Brouwer in the second round.

Jarry won a tight opening set via a tiebreak, but Brouwer took the second 6-4 to force the match into a decider. The Chilean broke in the fifth game of the final set, and this proved to be decisive as he won 6-4 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry head-to-head

Jarry leads 2-1 in the head-to-head between the two. The last meeting between the two came in the second round of the Halle Open, with the Chilean winning 7-6 (7), 7-5.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Stefanos Tsitsipas -250 -1.5 (-200) Over 225 (-150) Nicolas Jarry +190 +1.5 (+280) Under 22.5 (+105)

All odds are sourced from Oddschecker.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Nicolas Jarry prediction

Tsitsipas will enter the match as the favorite to win, but Jarry should not be written off as he has beaten him twice already, including the most recent fixture between the two.

The Greek was very strong on his first serve in his last match against John Isner, serving eight aces and winning 28 out of 32 points. He also hit 28 winners while producing only two unforced errors. Tsitsipas will be eager to go for the jugular from the very first minute and will rely heavily on his groundstrokes to put pressure on Jarry.

The Chilean has played only four matches on hard courts so far this season but has won three of them. He served eight aces in his last match against Gijs Brouwer and will look to fetch more of those against Tsitsipas, who won 15 out of 23 points on his opponent's second serve in his last match.

However, he also accumulated five double faults and will have to be careful not to serve too many of those on Thursday. The Chilean hit 40 winners compared to 16 unforced errors, which is always a huge positive sign. Jarry will have to dominate his service games, and if he can return well, he can make things difficult for Tsitsipas.

The Chilean leads in the head-to-head against Tsitsipas, but the latter's quality, coupled with the former's lack of matches on hard courts this season, could see him come out on top.

Pick: Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.